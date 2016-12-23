Cardinals place Tyrann Mathieu on injured reserve

Arizona Cardinals free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- The Arizona Cardinals have placed defensive back Tyrann Mathieu on injured reserve, the third time the do-everything defensive back has finished the year on the injury list in his four NFL seasons.

Mathieu had been trying to play through a shoulder injury before the decision was made Friday to place him on injured reserve.

The 2015 All-Pro selection never has played a full season.

He never was his ''Honey Badger'' self this year after undergoing season-ending right knee surgery in 2015. He had a much more severe left knee injury in 2013.

Mathieu played in 10 games this season, with 36 tackles, all but three unassisted. He had one interception, a forced fumble and three passes defensed.

In August, Mathieu signed a six-year, $62.5 million contract extension, with $21.5 million guaranteed.

---

