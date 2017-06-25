Cardinals newlyweds skip wedding reception to watch team lose

Your wedding day should be one of the best days of your life. After saying “I do” to your best friend, the rest of the night should be spent making happy memories together among friends and family.

That wasn’t the case for these St. Louis Cardinals fans. After getting married Saturday, the newlyweds opted to skip the wedding reception to take in a game a Busch Stadium.

These Cardinals fans skipped out on their wedding reception.

On the surface, it could have worked out well. Maybe some friends and family went with them. Maybe it was just a different type of reception. They still could have formed happy memories at the ballpark.

That is, if the Cardinals cooperated.

They did not. The couple was treated to a 7-3 loss at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

It was almost disappointing from the start, as Josh Bell put Pittsburgh on the board in the top of the first. While the Cardinals were able to tie things up in the bottom of the inning, they didn’t hold the lead for long. The Pirates tacked on two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and then three in the sixth to put the game out of reach. If the newlyweds stayed for the whole thing, they got to see Stephen Piscotty drive in two runs in the ninth, but that was it. The Cardinals’ wedding gift to them was a loss.

It wasn’t the desired result, but hopefully the wedding day wasn’t ruined. The Cardinals are unlikely to know whether that’s the case until this couple renews their vows. We’ll see if the team makes the guest list the next time around.

