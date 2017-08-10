Cardinals issue bizarre statement about losing the 'rally kitten'

The St. Louis Cardinals found a way to make the “rally kitten” story even more bizarre. To recap: The Cardinals won Wednesday’s game after a stray kitten made its way onto the field. On the next pitch, Yadier Molina hit a grand slam, giving St. Louis the 8-5 win. Thus, the “rally kitten” was born.

Less than 24 hours later, the “rally kitten” is gone. The Cardinals not only lost it, but issued a weird statement explaining everything.

The statement reads:

As everyone observed during last night’s game, Lucas Hackmann, a member of our grounds crew, secured a stray cat in the outfield and exited the playing surface at the left field gate and walked up toward the main concourse at Gate 3. He then let the cat down outside Gate 3 near the Stan Musial statue and went immediately to first aid to attend to his scratch and bite injuries. At that point, as our ushers tried to contain the cat, a fan grabbed it and claimed it was hers. As she left the ballpark, our security team caught up with her and asked her some questions. She then abruptly left with the cat. We understand from media accounts that the woman intended to take it home and care for it, but lost track of it in City Gardens. We are hopeful someone will find the cat and contact us so we can properly care for it. Our grounds crew is working on developing a stray animal protocol to ensure the safety of both crew and animal should this happen again. In the meantime, the Cardinals are looking to scratch the claw their way back to the top of the division standings.

We have many questions, the main one being: What the hell, Cardinals? Why did you let a random fan claim and take the cat? What did security ask her and why did they allow her to leave with the cat? How could you lose the cat? Why are you making cat puns at the end of this statement? Why is this a thing that exists in the first place?

This is weird, right? It’s one thing for the team to issue a statement letting fans know the cat is fine, but this doesn’t seem to help matters. It’s encouraging that the Cardinals are putting in better standards to ensure it doesn’t happen again, but everything else in the statement is odd.

We hope the “rally kitten” is found and given to a loving owner soon. When it happens, we hope the Cardinals’ statement is less painful than being scratched and clawed by a kitten.

