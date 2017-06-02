Cardinals cut quarterback Zac Dysert

Carson Palmer is back to throwing again, so the Cardinals didn’t need all the quarterbacks they had collected.

According to Darren Urban of the team’s official website, the Cardinals released quarterback Zac Dysert, along with nndrafted rookie safeties Drico Johnson and Cyril Noland-Lewis.

Dysert was on the team’s practice squad last year, and they needed him for OTAs while Palmer was giving his old arm a rest. But with the starter back to action and ready for next week’s mandatory minicamp, they decided to let Dysert go.

They also signed Blaine Gabbert and undrafted rookie Trevor Knight this offseason to go with incumbent backup Drew Stanton, so a fifth was surplus to requirements.