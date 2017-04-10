Cardinals activate Rosenthal from 10-day disabled list

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Trevor Rosenthal (44) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have activated right-hander Trevor Rosenthal from the 10-day disabled list.

The former closer was sidelined with a right lat strain. Right-hander Sam Tuivailala was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to open a spot on the roster.

Rosenthal set the Cardinals' single-season save record with 48 in 2015. He made five spring training appearances, including one start, and struck out 11 with a 1.80 ERA in 10 innings.

Rosenthal was looking to move into the rotation before the injury, but now will resume relief work. The 26-year-old began his career as a starter but moved to the bullpen, where he was the Cardinals' closer for two seasons. He lost his closing role to Seung-Hwan Oh.

Rosenthal finished last season with a 4.46 ERA in 45 relief outings.