Championship: Cardiff City 0 Newcastle United 2: Atsu and Hayden keep title dreams intact

Brighton and Hove Albion still have work to do to be crowned Championship victors as Newcastle United ran out 2-0 winners at Cardiff City.

Christian Atsu's excellent dinked free-kick and a brilliant Isaac Hayden effort helped Newcastle United beat Cardiff City 2-0 and keep their slim Championship title hopes alive.

The Magpies routed Preston North End 4-1 on Monday, a match in which Atsu scored, to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

That win was soured slightly as two days later the club were subject to raids as part of a wider investigation into fraud in English football.

But it was back to business on the pitch at the Cardiff City Stadium and Atsu's moment of brilliance was followed by Hayden's fine long-range effort to leave Rafael Benitez's men a point off leaders Brighton and Hove Albion – who will be champions with a match to spare if they beat Bristol City on Saturday.

The first half proved a tepid affair with Cardiff correctly seeing goals for Sean Morrison and Junior Hoilett ruled out for a foul and offside respectively, while DeAndre Yedlin's low drive that Allan McGregor saved was the best Newcastle could muster.

Former Brighton man Craig Noone scuffed a presentable volley wide shortly after the break, and that was punished in the 55th minute when Atsu expertly lofted a free-kick from 20 yards into the top-right corner.

Cardiff had no way back when Hayden's well-struck drive picked out the bottom-left corner 10 minutes later and, although the action became more end-to-end, Newcastle comfortably saw out the match to rack up a record number of away points in a league season and leave Brighton with work still to do.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Southern California receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster with the 62nd overall pick, adding to a receiver group that can use some help. During the NFL Network broadcast, analyst Charles Davis noted that the Steelers can't really count on Martavis Bryant, who was conditionally reinstated this week after being suspended the entire 2016 season for repeated violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

    The San Antonio Spurs wanted no part of playing a seventh game against the Grizzlies, not with the Houston Rockets looming in the next round. Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points, and the Spurs advanced to the Western Conference semifinals by beating Memphis 103-96 on Thursday night to take the series 4-2. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich congratulated Memphis on a great year, especially rookie coach David Fizdale.

    Maria Sharapova won again Friday to move into the Porsche Grand Prix semifinals, where she will face feisty Kristina Mladenovic, one of several players who has criticized Sharapova for her doping violation that led to a 15-month ban. Sharapova, similar to the day prior when she claimed she was "way above" engaging in war of words with tennis starlet Eugenie Bouchard, said she will not use Mladenovic's rip jobs as added motivation in their semifinal. "I'm not someone that uses that as part of my comeback," Sharapova said. "My results have spoken for everything that I should speak for. And that's all that matters. The biggest part of my comeback is what's out on the court and I will leave it at

    It's almost a tradition now to have NFL draft picks throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Major League Baseball games. The Cleveland Indians continued that tradition on Friday, inviting the Browns first rounders to Progressive Field for first pitch duties ahead of their game against the Seattle Mariners. The Browns went into Thursday with two first-round because of a previous trade.

    Honda Formula 1 chief Yusuke Hasegawa has defended the decision to redesign its power unit layout for 2017 despite suffering a number of reliability and performance issues at the start of the season. Entering its third year since returning to F1 as an engine supplier, Honda looked to make gains by revising the layout of its power unit to mirror that of pace-setter Mercedes. The decision appeared to backfire, though, with a lack of both performance and reliability leaving customer team McLaren frustrated and without a single point after three races.

    Chris Stroud knew something was going on with his ball when he lined up a birdie putt from just off the green at No. 8 Thursday at the Zurich Classic. The ball was on a downslope and appeared to be moving ever so slightly, then it magically rolled onto the green. Stroud made the birdie putt from the new position, and he teamed with Brian Stuard for a 4-under 68.

    Kevin Shattenkirk is new to the Capitals-Penguins rivalry. As a trade deadline acquisition, he has only been with the Caps for about two months. He has not built up a lifetime of hatred for Pittsburgh as have most Caps fans, he does not have painful memories of the series in 2009 or 2016, he has not even had a regular season to accept that fact that he now must hate the Penguins instead of the Chicago Blackhawks like he did in St. Louis. Instead, Shattenkirk brings his own rivalry to this second-round matchup, a personal one between himself and Penguins forward Nick Bonino. "We've battled for years in many different ways," Shattenkirk said. "In practices, on the golf course, there's plenty of

    SAN FRANCISCO — The momentum generated by Christian Arroyo and Michael Morse late Wednesday night lasted just a few hours. By the end of this four-game series, the Giants were left with a harsh reality: Even with two injections of new blood, they are not hitting.  Arroyo drove in another run Thursday, but that was it for a lineup that couldn't support Matt Moore's effort. The bullpen, which had kept Bruce Bochy's guys in close games all series, finally broke in the 10th. The Dodgers walked away with a 5-1 win and a split of a series that was rather uninspiring for both sides.  After scoring 10 runs on the last road trip, the Giants scored just eight during the four games against the Dodgers.

    It hasn't been a good few years to be a San Francisco 49er fan. The 49ers held the No. 2 pick, but swapped it to Chicago for the No. 3 pick, plus the third- and fourth-round picks this year, plus a third-round pick next year. The Bears used that pick to select North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and the 49ers used the next pick to grab Stanford's Solomon Thomas.

    One lucky Texans fan is expecting a special delivery on Saturday: hand-delivered pizza from none other than JJ Watt himself.

    Packers General Manager Ted Thompson traded out of the first round last night, landing the No. 33 pick in a deal with the Browns and then let the football world he was open to trading back again to kick off the second round. According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, that's not the only option the Packers are considering. Rapoport reports that Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer is in play to be picked by Green Bay when the draft resumes on Friday night. There would seem to be a link between that report and Thompson's comments. If you were trying to build a trade market for a pick, there are worse ways to do it than trying to get people to believe that you're going to take one of

    Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez has weighed in on the developing hostilities between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, and not surprisingly he's taking sides with his former team. Speaking to the Boston Herald this week, Martinez admitted he would have thrown at Baltimore's Manny Machado just as Boston reliever Matt Barnes did last Sunday. Instead, he says he would have aimed for Machado's ribs.

    Yesterday, I wrote a piece about how it's dumb to criticize players for entering the NBA Draft without costing themselves their collegiate eligibility when the NCAA's new NBA Draft rules are specifically designed for said players to be able to do that. In that column, I mentioned that D-League salaries are on the rise and that the NBA's new CBA instituted something called "two-way contracts," and I wanted a chance to elaborate and clarify a couple of the points that I made. Let's start with the "two-way contracts," which NBA teams each get two of.

    Women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk puts her title on the line for the fifth time at UFC 211 on May 13 against Jessica Andrade at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Polish born queen of the 115-pound division joined American Top Team in 2016 and is taking advantage of the Florida weather. On Friday, Joanna Champion posted poolside photos of herself via Twitter looking tan, shredded, and in fight condition. TRENDING Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

    Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / USA TODAY Sports No one could be happier with the play of Marc-Andre Fleury this postseason than the Pittsburgh Penguins brass, except maybe the brain-trust in Las Vegas. Fleury has put to rest any doubts about his postseason performance and is playing his best playoff hockey since the 2007-08 campaign. He's made general manager Jim Rutherford look like a genius for not dealing him this season. Many expected that Fleury's days in Pittsburgh would be numbered with the impending NHL expansion draft. Matt Murray proved last season and through most of this regular season that he is the franchise's goalie of the future, leaving doubts about Fleury's role. However,

    Mauricio Pochettino is a focused boss, one many of us wouldn't mind as our manager. "I really don't think about which position Arsenal are in. My view and focus is to try to win every game and try to win the Premier League.

    Mitchell Trubisky can take heart in this trip down memory lane: Philadelphia Eagles fans once booed the draft pick of Donovan McNabb. Chicago Bears fans haven't exactly embraced Trubisky, the North Carolina quarterback.

    Two days after Ben Crane was publicly accused of not paying up on a golf bet by former PGA Tour pro Tom Gillis, it appears the bizarre incident has been resolved. It all started when Gillis called out Crane on Twitter Tuesday, claiming Crane owed $6,000 to Gillis's friend -- another unnamed Tour pro -- after losing a putting contest at the Phoenix Open earlier this year.