Capitals yank goalie Braden Holtby during Game 2 vs. Penguins

WASHINGTON (AP) Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby was yanked out of the Washington Capitals' net during Game 2 of their series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, replaced in goal by Philipp Grubauer to start the third period Saturday night.

The Capitals began the final period trailing 3-1 after Holtby allowed three goals in the second. Things did not get much better with Grubauer back there: He allowed a goal on the second shot he faced, and another on the fourth, making Pittsburgh's advantage 5-2.

Pittsburgh already won Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series 3-2 at Washington on Thursday.

Holtby won the Vezina as the NHL's top goaltender last year and is one of three finalists this season.

In these playoffs, Holtby has a .911 save percentage and 2.62 goals-against average.

Holtby tied for the league lead with 42 wins for the Presidents' Trophy-winning Capitals this season, becoming only the third goaltender in NHL history to record at least 40 in three consecutive years.

Holtby ranked second with a 2.07 GAA and fourth with a .925 save percentage.

Grubauer had 13 wins and a 2.04 GAA as the primary backup. Two years ago for the Capitals, he became the first German-born goalie to start an NHL playoff game.

