Capitals vs. Penguins: 8 keys to victory in Stanley Cup Playoff series

(Ed. Note: Welcome to Round 2 coverage of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, where we flip the format and get right to the point with eight keys to each series. Enjoy!)

If the Washington Capitals are going to win the Stanley Cup, as so many pundits have predicted this postseason, then it has to happen like this, right?

It has to go through Pittsburgh. It has to have the tormented being their tormentors. It has to be Alex Ovechkin finally getting one over on Sidney Crosby.

And if anyone is going to prevent the Washington Capitals from winning the Stanley Cup, then it has to happen like this, right?

The Penguins eliminating the Capitals, again. The tormentors bullying the tormented again. Sidney Crosby continuing to keep Alex Ovechkin off the championship board.

It’s the best rivalry in the NHL.

On that note, here are 8 keys to victory for the Capitals and Penguins

1 – No Kris Letang

Let’s not dawdle here. This is the biggest change from last postseason’s six-game series win for the Penguins.

He had three points in the five games he played against the Capitals last postseason, but played north of 30 minutes in four of them. The best way to combat the Washington attack is to afford them little time in the attacking zone. Letang was great to that end last postseason. He was also a possession monster in the Penguins’ final two games of that series.

But he’s out for the season with a neck injury.

In the first round, the Penguins’ defensemen were all under 50-percent in Corsi at 5v5. This unit misses Letang significantly, and it could be an absence that tilts the series against the Capitals.

2 – Braden Holtby vs. Marc-Andre Fleury

The Capitals’ goalie didn’t have his strongest series last season against the Penguins, and was outplayed by Matt Murray. He wasn’t a necessarily a liability, but Game 5 was the only one where Holtby truly backstopped his team to a win.

In the first round, Holtby was great when he needed to be, especially in their elimination game over the Toronto Maple Leafs. More efforts like that – 37 saves on 38 shots – in the second round, and the Capitals advance.

With Murray injured, Fleury backstopped the Penguins to a first-round series win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. He has the crease to start this series against the Capitals, and as usual that means we’re in for a rollercoaster.

Fleury was rock solid in Games 1 and 2, giving up one goal in each at home. In Games 3 and 4 on the road, he gave up nine goals on 71 shots, for an .873 save percentage. And then in Game 5, he stopped 49 of 51 shots, because of course he did.

There’s never a dull moment for the Penguins with Fleury in net during the playoffs, although they probably wish there were more of them.

3 – Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin

Again, not in the literal sense, because the time they share on the ice is usually less than most commercial breaks. But as usual, all eyes will be on the superstars who once game us the Double Hat Trick Game in their first epic playoff battle.

Crosby has seven points in five games, with two goals and five helpers. He’s turned Jake Guentzel into one of the postseason’s most surprising offensive leaders.

Ovechkin has three goals and no assists in the playoffs, scoring them over three straight games.

It’s always going to be Sid vs. Ovi when these teams meet. Although would anyone be surprised if we’re all talking about Malkin vs. Kuznetsov as the end of this?

4 – Power Plays

The Penguins and Capitals are Nos. 2 and 3 in the postseason on the power play, with Pittsburgh going 5-for-15 and Washington going 5-for-17. That’s after being Nos. 3 and 4 in the regular season.

