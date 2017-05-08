Capitals take Penguins' blueprint; Klefbom's Game 7 availability (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

Photo via The TravellingGoalie on Twitter. More

• Hockey is everywhere. [The TravellingGoalie]

• The Pittsburgh Penguins have given the Washington Capitals a blueprint on how to win games in their second-round series. [Tribune-Review]

• After hammering the Anaheim Ducks in a dominant 7-1 Game 6 victory Sunday night, Edmonton Oilers coach Todd McLellan told reporters that defenseman Oscar Klefbom, who missed the game due to an undisclosed injury, is likely to be available for Game 7 on Wednesday. [Oilers Nation]

• As part of its ongoing Centennial celebration, the NHL, on its NHL.com website, is offering stats in the form of box scores from every postseason game in NHL history and detailed playoff game logs for every individual who has skated or tended goal in the postseason. [NHL]

• The narrative from a Capitals perspective heading into Game 6. [Japers’ Rink]

• On the Penguins and Capitals and how they determine who pays for dinner. [ESPN]

• Ottawa Senators forward Kyle Turris made a special trip shortly after his overtime winner against the New York Rangers in Saturday’s Game 6. [TSN]

• The fate of the Rangers’ season rests in the hands of the players – not coach Alain Vigneault. [Blue Seats Blog]

• Expect Senators forward Chris Neil to remain in the lineup for Tuesday’s Game 6. [Ottawa Citizen]

• After downing the Chicago Blackhawks in four games and the St. Louis Blues in six games, the Nashville Predators are looking like they deserve to be the favorite no matter who they’re up against in the Western Conference final. [The Hockey News]

• St. Louis Blues forward Alex Steen broke his foot in Game 1 of the first-round of the playoffs against the Minnesota Wild, and despite not practicing, stayed in the lineup for the remainder of that series and the first four games of the second round against Nashville. He then suffered further damage blocking a shot with the same foot in Game 4 against the Predators, forcing him to sit out Game 5. [St. Louis Post-Dispatch]

• The moment the Vegas Golden Knights signed KHL forward Vadim Shipachyov to a contract, the rumor mill began firing linking Shipachayov’s linemate for both SKA St. Petersburg and Team Russia, Evgeni Dadonov, to Vegas. [SinBin Vegas]

• Former Blackhawks forwards Bryan Bickell and Daniel Carcillo were honorary coaches Thursday evening at the Sheraton Grand Chicago as the hotel hosted the “Go Beyond Challenge” for the Inner City Education program. [Daily Herald]

• Tampa Bay Lightning forward J.T. Brown is using his passion for video games to connect with fans. [Raw Charge]

• Breaking down comments from Colorado Avalanche president Josh Kroenke on support for general manager Joe Sakic. [Denver Post]

• This piece says the Vancouver Canucks should not trade Daniel Sedin or Henrik Sedin. [The Province]

• On why Video replay is ruining professional sports. [Macleans]

• The Washington Pride gives girls a chance to play hockey in the Washington D.C. area. [The Ice Garden]

• Here are 10 players with high shooting percentages. [Dobber Hockey]

• Finally, check out these kids trolling the Ottawa Senators during a Monday practice at Madison Square Garden.

Kids trolling Sens at practice pic.twitter.com/rtDOtFo2hv — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) May 8, 2017





