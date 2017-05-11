Capitals playoff struggles; Karlsson for Conn Smythe (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl swims with a turtle while on vacation. [Tomas Hertl]

• How the Washington Capitals lost this year in the second-round of the playoffs and seem to struggle every year to get to the conference final. [Washington Post]

• If they handed out the Conn Smythe Trophy for the most valuable player in the playoffs at the mid-point, there’s no doubt Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson would be the winner. [Ottawa Citizen]

• Fans of the Capitals don’t deserve this much agony. Yet again their team couldn’t figure out a way to get out of the second-round of the playoffs again. [Vice]

• The future of the Edmonton Oilers looks bright, despite their second-round playoff loss to the Anaheim Ducks. [Edmonton Journal]

• For hockey fans outside of Pittsburgh, Marc-Andre Fleury is one of the true feel-good stories of the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs. [Pittsburgh Hockey Now]

• Former NHL goalie Marty Turco had some nice words to say about new Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• The Dallas Stars were beneficiaries of the Anaheim Ducks’ Game 7 win over the Oilers on Wednesday night. Since the Ducks reached the conference final round, the second-round pick the Stars acquired from the Ducks for Patrick Eaves in February was upgraded to a first-round selection in June. [TSN]

• Henrik Lundqvist is not the problem with the New York Rangers, but the 35-year-old franchise goaltender is no longer capable of being the singular solution to the Cup-less streak of 23 years, either. [New York Post]

• By re-signing Richard Panik to a two-year contract extension on Thursday, Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman ensured that Jonathan Toews will have a productive, reliable and physical power forward to play with for the next two seasons. [Chicago Sun-Times]

• A Vancouver sports bar is being accused of gross misconduct after launching a chicken wing promotion aimed at Edmonton Oilers fans. [Vancouver Sun]

• St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Sobotka fits firmly in the team’s plans moving forward. Sobotka spent most of the year in the KHL and then returned for the Blues’ playoff run. [St. Louis Post-Dispatch]

• The hockey film “Goon 2” will hit U.S. theaters and digital platforms on Sept. 1. [The Devils Eyes]

• Can synthetic ice provide an decent alternative to the real thing for hockey? [The Guardian]

• Finnish hockey legend Teemu Selanne is “sad” that the NHL said it won’t go to the 2018 Olympics. [Winnipeg Sun]

• CAA Sports agent Pat Brisson had nothing new to report about a contract extension for client John Tavares. Brisson joined NHL Network Radio on Wednesday morning and discussed several topics. [Islanders Insight]

• Could the Colorado Eagles become an AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche? They are currently the ECHL affiliate of the Avs. [BSN Denver]

• Why the Vancouver Canucks should take a defenseman with the fifth-overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. [The Province]

• Laura Schuler was named head coach of the Canadian women’s Olympic hockey team. She’s joined by her three assistant coaches, Dwayne Gylywoychuk and Troy Ryan as well as goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. [The Ice Garden]

• There are currently several general manager openings in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League. [Excelle Sports]

• Here are the referees and linesmen for the conference finals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. [Scouting the refs]

• The Sharks are close to re-signing forwards Joonas Donskoi and Melker Karlsson. [San Jose Mercury News]

• Some thoughts about recent happenings in the NHL. [Dobber Hockey]

• Taking a closer look at the economics of Vegas expansion. [Blueshirt Banter]

• Here is the divisional alignment for AHL teams for 2017-18. [The AHL]

• Finally, fans paint the ice at Joe Louis Arena.

