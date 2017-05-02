Capitals' confidence; Predators realizing potential (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• Anaheim Ducks radio voice Steve Carroll goes to a farm on his off-day during the team’s second-round series. [Anaheim Ducks]

• For the second consecutive Stanley Cup playoff series, the Capitals find themselves down two games to one, but the confidence level heading into Game 4 among those who follow the team seemingly couldn’t be more different. [Washington Post]

• The Pittsburgh Penguins need to refocus for Game 4 of their series against the Washington Capitals – with or without captain Sidney Crosby. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

• Crosby’s injury is a huge challenge for the Penguins to overcome. [ESPN]

• How the narrative of the Capitals, Penguins series is forming. [Japers’ Rink]

• The Nashville Predators are finally meeting their lofty preseason expectations during their playoff run. [Tennessean]

• Nashville won Game 3 against the St. Louis Blues with a strong 83-second stretch. [Nashville Predators]

• Blues coach Mike Yeo said his team finally hates the Predators. [St. Louis Post-Dispatch]

• The owner of the Ducks thanked Edmonton Oilers fans for their impromptu U.S. national anthem performance before Game 3. [Orange County Register]

• How Anaheim goaltender John Gibson keeps his emotions in check, and the puck out of the net. [Los Angeles Times]

• Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is still getting his chances, but he has been forced to the perimeter these playoffs. [Edmonton Journal]

• The line of Jordan Eberle, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Milan Lucic needs to be better for the Oilers. [Oilers Nation]

• New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith is putting the onus on himself to earn more minutes this postseason. [New York Daily News]

• Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson was not named one of the finalists for the Hart Trophy, which was a surprise to some. [Ottawa Sun]

• The Dallas Stars will wear this chrome style patch to celebrate their 25th anniversary in Big D next season. [Sports Logos]

• Sami Salo and Saku Koivu are probably two of the NHL’s most well-known Finnish players. Now they’re reportedly both heading home to work with well-known Finnish club TPS, with Tommi Seppala of Yle Urheilu reporting that Salo will join the club as an assistant coach while Koivu will jump on board in a player development role. [Fan Rag]

• Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy discusses several topics, including playing for Team Russia and recent inflammatory comments by teammate Nikita Kucherov. [Raw Charge]

• Andrei Mironov, a 6-foot-2, 198-pound defenseman who played 18 games for Dynamo Moskva (Moscow) of the Kontinental Hockey League, appears headed to the Colorado Avalanche this coming season. [BSN Denver]

• Three days after accepting the position, Canisius College’s new head hockey coach Trevor Large was formally introduced to Golden Griffin nation during his inaugural press conference on Monday. [NCAA]

• The Arizona Coyotes announced they have signed Cam Dineen to an entry-level contract. Dineen was the 68th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. [Five For Howling]

• Overtime playoff hockey is glamorous. It’s the peak performance moment of the sport. If you were to write a screenplay for a Hollywood film about a professional hockey team, it would end with a game that went to sudden death overtime in a playoff clinching game. It’s sexy. It’s also annoying. [Pension Plan Puppets]

• On defenseman Cale Makar and his meteoric rise in the 2017 NHL Draft rankings. [The Hockey News]

• Some opinions on many happenings in the hockey world. [Dobber Hockey]

• It was announced that Holy Cross will be added to Hockey East beginning in the 2018-2019 season. [Excelle Sports]

• Finally, Mic’d up action between the Predators and Blues.

