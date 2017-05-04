Capitals on the brink after 'top guys' falter in Game 4

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was hard on himself after his team’s 3-2 Game 4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The defeat put the Caps down 3-1 on the Penguins and on the brink of elimination going home for Game 5 for the second straight season. In Wednesday’s game, Ovechkin was held to two shots on goal, took two penalties and didn’t notch a single point.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

“I didn’t play my game at all tonight. So I think me personally I have to play much better, get more involved in the game,” Ovechkin said. “I didn’t control the puck well. I make stupid decisions. Unfortunately it happened. We have to forget it and move forward.”

The fact that Washington couldn’t beat a Pittsburgh team without captain Sidney Crosby, defenseman Kris Letang or first-line forward Conor Sheary – who were all out with injurie s– made this loss even more difficult for the Capitals to swallow.

Washington had all core components in the lineup – a group full of all-stars and Olympians – and still couldn’t pull out a victory. Ovechkin’s linemate Nicklas Backstrom was also held pointless. Goaltender Braden Holtby allowed three goals on 18 shots on goal. Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov was really the only star Caps forward who could generate offense – scoring a goal.

If Washington loses this series to the Pens, it will be the third time in Ovechkin’s career that his team couldn’t beat Pittsburgh in the playoffs in the second-round. Ovechkin has also never gotten past the second-round of the postseason in his NHL career in five previous attempts.

“We had some golden opportunities to score goals, and for whatever reason, we didn’t put them in,” Washington forward T.J. Oshie said. “Those have to go in.”

Though Ovechkin was hard on himself, the play of Holtby has been a major factor on why the Capitals are where they are in this series. They have outshot the Penguins every game this and won the overall puck possession battle in every contest. But while Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has made the necessary saves, Holtby has not.

So far this postseason, Holtby has held a 2.59 goal-against average and .909 save percentage. Against the Penguins he has held an .867 save percentage in the four games.

“Right now we’ve got to find an extra way to get an extra goal. We’ve got to get an extra save and our top guys tonight weren’t as good as they needed to be,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey contest now]

There were a few other players that damaged Washington’s ability to win the game. Dmitry Orlov scored a brutal own goal, and an Oshie high-stick on Nick Bonino was called in the final two minutes of play. Even though replay showed the stick never touched Bonino, Oshie still took some blame.

“Tough time to get a penalty. That’s kind of an amateur play by me there,” Oshie said

Now the Capitals have to beat the Penguins in three straight games. It’s possible, but Washington needs to start burying some chances and also not allow the Penguins to score on their opportunities.

This hasn’t happened yet, no matter who has been in the Pens lineup, and the Caps have given little indication that a turnaround will happen soon enough.

– – – – – – –

Josh Cooper is an editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @joshuacooper

MORE FROM YAHOO SPORTS



