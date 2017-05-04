Capitals beating themselves; Subban's impact (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

Photo tweeted by the Philadelphia Flyers More

• It’s Star Wars Day. May the fourth be with you! [Philadelphia Flyers]

• The Washington Capitals aren’t losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins. They’re beating themselves. [Washington Post]

• The Penguins showed the heart of a champion in their Game 4 win against the Caps. Pittsburgh was without concussed first-liners Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary. Defenseman Kris Letang has been out the entire postseason. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

• The narrative from a Capitals perspective for Game 4. [Japers’ Rink]

• How Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban has pushed the team to new heights. [TSN]

• It’s time for the St. Louis Blues to take it up a notch as they try to beat the Predators in Game 5 of their series. St. Louis is currently down 3-1. [St. Louis Post-Dispatch]

• The Predators and Blues have embraced a mutual disdain for each other in this series. [Tennessean]

• Three reasons why the Anaheim Ducks beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of their playoff series. [Los Angeles Times]

• The Oilers have no time to play the “blame game” after their loss to the Ducks. [Edmonton Journal]

• An advanced stat look at the Oilers defense in their series against the Ducks and some trends so far. [Lowe Tide]

• The performance of the New York Rangers’ defensive pairs has been a pain point for many blueshirts followers this playoff season. [Blue Seat Blog]

• How the Ottawa Senators hope to bounce back from a disastrous Game 3 loss to the Rangers. [Sens Chirp]

• Which NHL teams should trade their lottery picks? [Sportsnet]

• Here are the top 30 unrestricted free agents in the NHL for the coming summer. Three of the top five are on the Capitals roster. [The Hockey News]

• The Boston Bruins ownership group seems to value making money more than winning Stanley Cups. [Boston Sports Desk]

• A scouting report on recent Los Angeles Kings free agent signee Oscar Fantenberg. [LA Kings Insider]

• The Kings’ summer re-tool is officially in full swing. [Mayor’s Manor]

• On a career covering hockey as a beat reporter, and when a newspaper decides to fold in the middle of the playoffs. [Lightning Insider]

• The Colorado Avalanche could partner with the Denver Nuggets on a double practice facility. [BSN Denver]

• Colorado president Josh Kroenke remains confident that general manager Joe Sakic can turn the team around. [Denver Post]

• All you need to know about the Chicago Blackhawks competing in the IIHF World Championships. [Second City Hockey]

• Arizona Coyotes COO Ari Segal has left the organization less than a year after joining it. [Pro Hockey Talk]

• New York Riveters forward Tatiana Rafter re-signed with the club for her third season next year. Rafter was one of the Riveters’ top goal scorers last season with six goals and one assist in 18 regular season games. She also scored a goal in New York’s Isobel Cup playoffs semifinal loss to eventual-champion Buffalo. [Excelle Sports]

• How Raleigh, North Carolina became a hotbed of hockey prospects. [News & Observer]

• The top 100 keeper fantasy league defensemen. [Dobber Hockey]

• Finally, hits of the week in Stanley Cup playoff action.

