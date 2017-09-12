Why Canelo Alvarez's time is now

LAS VEGAS – He was 20 years old, an age when most young men are enjoying college life. But Saul Alvarez was, as he has been during most of his professional life, different.

Tales of this wunderkind had reached the ramshackle boxing gym above an automobile repair shop in one of the decidedly less glitzy sections of Las Vegas. Alvarez had come in here to work in front of the media before what was then the biggest fight of his life, a 10-rounder against Jose Cotto on a Floyd Mayweather undercard.

He was an unknown quantity then. He’d enthralled fans in his native Mexico almost since the day he turned pro a few months after his 15th birthday, partially because of the mop of red hair that earned him his nickname, Canelo, Spanish for cinnamon.

But it was also because of the unusual approach he brought to his job. He was a finisher from the earliest days who didn’t fool around or seek out the spotlight. There was a grim intensity about him that was much more like the grizzled veterans and not the youngsters just learning the ropes of professional boxing.

“He’s serious about his job, he’s serious about his preparation and he understands his responsibilities,” said Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., by far the greatest Mexican boxer of them all.

Boxing is deeply entrenched into the Mexican culture, and its biggest stars become national heroes.

Much, though, is expected from those fans in return for their adulation. They don’t expect a win every time out, though it helps. But they expect a competitiveness, a fearlessness, a willingness to exhaust every option in search of victory in exchange for their full and undying support.

Alvarez, now 27, faces the man who could help him win that support forever on Saturday when he takes on Gennady Golovkin on HBO Pay-Per-View at a sold-out T-Mobile Arena.

Golovkin is 37-0 with 33 knockouts and the kind of vicious slugger whom Mexican fans have come to adore. His team has dubbed his style “Mexican style” and Golovkin goes out of his way to embrace that persona.

“This is more than a fight; it’s a real Mexican fight,” Golovkin told HBO Sports. “[Trainer] Abel [Sanchez] brings a Mexican style to me. I love fighting Mexican style. I love Mexican food and eat it every day. I love the Mexican tradition. I am surrounded by it. I have many Mexican friends. I have Mexican blood.

“Seriously, just one punch changes a fight, a life. Just one punch. Canelo has power. He has speed. He knows me. I know him. My team has Plan A, B, C, D. And his team has the same. He’s ready for short distance, long distance, decision. I do not know. Who lands the big punch first? It is not a fight. It is a war.”

That is the cauldron into which Alvarez walks on Saturday. He’s facing a man so focused, so driven, so intent on winning that he was willing to miss the birth of his daughter in order to maintain his preparations.

Golovkin’s wife, Alina, gave birth to a daughter on Friday, the couple’s second child. Alina Golovkin was overdue, and there was fear within the camp that it would distract the boxer. But on Friday, as Alina went to the hospital to deliver the baby, Golovkin told Sanchez he would train as normal in Big Bear Lake, California. Only after training was complete did he make the drive to his Los Angeles home to see his wife and new daughter.

Alvarez, though, is similarly focused. He’s an engaging man in private, but he’s also one who won’t let outside distractions impact him.

He’s a man of his convictions, as well, and though Golovkin holds the IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight belts, Alvarez has opted only to fight for the IBF and WBA titles.

The WBC is based in Mexico and its belt is the most prized possession in the sport for Mexican and Mexican-American fighters. But Alvarez declined to have the WBC participate in his May bout with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. because he feels WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman had made him look bad in the past.

Sulaiman denies it, but Alvarez had his mind made up and wouldn’t budge. He’s not fighting for the WBC belt this week, despite Sulaiman’s desperate pleas and aggressive moves to remain involved.

This fight is the most significant for Alvarez since his 2013 bout with Floyd Mayweather. Though he defeated Miguel Cotto in 2015 to capture the linear middleweight title – which he later relinquished – the Mayweather fight was the most significant of his career.

