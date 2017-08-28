Can the Nationals piece together their fractured roster and finally win a playoff series?

The third-best team in baseball doesn’t look the part right now. It’s not even close.

Held together by duct tape and glue, the Washington Nationals look like a shell of themselves when you glance at the active roster. Yet they chug on sans Bryce Harper, sans Trea Turner, sans Jayson Werth, sans… well, you get the point. In fact, through Sunday, they’ve amassed a better winning percentage after the All-Star break (26-15, .634) than before (52-36, .591). The Nationals have the NL East all but wrapped up.

That’s incredible when you consider the lineup shuffling they’ve been forced into because of injury. So far this season, they’ve played 13 outfielders, 11 starting pitchers and 15 relievers. The last time they played the same eight position players in the same batting order for back-to-back games? Go back almost a full month to Aug. 6 and 7. On both Friday and Saturday, they played just one of their Opening Day starters.

As we get closer to September and the postseason expectations creep in for Washington, there’s another big question: Who will they bring along in the postseason?

For the Nationals, that’s a trickier question than for most teams — and it might come with more scrutiny, as they try to avoid another postseason disappointment. Since 2012, just one team, the Dodgers, have won more regular season games. Yet the Nationals have never won a playoff series, losing in the NLDS in 2012, ’14 and ’16 and missing the playoffs in ’13 and ’15.

But this year’s team has just as much talent as any in the majors and certainly more than previous iterations representing the nation’s capital. Werth and ace Max Scherzer (who was sidelined with a stiff neck) came back from injury Monday and Turner is expected back later in the week. And though Harper hasn’t started baseball activities, he’s expected to return for the start of the postseason if he has no setbacks. And the Nationals — despite the injuries — took two of three in Houston against the Astros; took two of three in Los Angeles against the Dodgers; and won the season series against the Cubs.

Washington, D.C. hasn’t had a champion since 1992. It hasn’t even had a conference championship appearance since 1998. The Nationals are perhaps the most legitimate contender to break at least one of those streaks and exorcise their own demons. In order to do that, they have to find a roster that takes advantage of their impressive organizational depth while setting up the team’s stars for success.

Here’s how they could do it:

Starting lineup:

Let’s assume, first and foremost, that the Nationals go with the following starting lineup. This, of course, assumes everyone who is currently healthy remains that way and the full healing of everyone who isn’t:

1. Trea Turner, SS

2. Jayson Werth, LF

3. Bryce Harper, RF

4. Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

5. Daniel Murphy, 2B

6. Anthony Rendon, 3B

7. Matt Wieters, C

8. Michael A. Taylor, CF

Bench locks:

Just three bench players are absolute locks: 1B/OF Adam Lind, C Jose Lobaton and utility man Howie Kendrick.

Coming off a down year, Lind signed a modest one-year, $1 million deal in February. No one would have predicted him becoming one of baseball’s best bench assets, but that’s what he’s done. Lind is batting .304, has been a popular option in left field with Werth out and has given Zimmerman plenty of days off at first base, too. Most importantly for the postseason, though, he’s hitting .378 in 40 plate appearances as a pinch hitter through Sunday, rocking an OPS over 1.000.

Lobaton is a defensive specialist and an important clubhouse presence. Oh yeah, he also did this last postseason. And Kendrick is a seasoned vet and has been fantastic since coming over from Philadelphia, playing and batting all over. Lind, Lobaton and Kendrick bring us to 11 position players.

Howie Kendrick, here being doused after a walk-off grand slam on Aug. 13, has filled a multitude of roles for the banged-up Nationals.

