Can Nashville’s dynamic defensemen stop Crosby, Malkin and Penguins?

PITTSBURGH – There’s a longstanding tradition in professional sports that when a group of players achieve a level of dominance, the group earns a collective name. That goes for lines in hockey or bullpens in baseball or defensive secondaries in football.

And yet one of the deepest, most talented groups in recent Stanley Cup Playoff memory – the Nashville Predators’ defense corps – exists sans moniker.

“No Legion of Boom or anything like that,” said defenseman Ryan Ellis, he of the majestic red beard. “We’re just six guys, trying to do our jobs.”

So far, it’s a job well-done. Through 16 games, the Predators have a team goals-against average of 1.81, which at this point is the second-lowest GAA since the 2005 lockout. The Los Angeles Kings posted a 1.50 goals-against average through 20 games in 2012. Things worked out OK for them that season, if memory serves.

They’re dominant on the other end of the ice as well. Four of Nashville’s top eight scorers are defensemen: Ellis (4 goals, 7 assists), Roman Josi (5 goals, 5 assists), P.K. Subban (2 goals, 8 assists) and Mattias Ekholm (8 assists).

“Usually it’s one [Erik] Karlsson. Here, [it’s] like four Karlssons,” said Penguins center Evgeni Malkin.

Nashville’s defensemen will tell you it’s a “five-man effort” defensively, and they’ll be quick to defer credit to goalie Pekka Rinne, but there’s no question that this group of six players – Josi and Ellis, Subban and Ekholm, Yannick Weber and Matt Irwin – are the foundation on which the Predators have built three stellar series victories en route to the Western Conference championship.

And they’re the group that will be tasked with handling Sidney Crosby, Malkin and Phil Kessel, against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final.

“I thought about it the other day,” said Ekholm. “If you took the three toughest teams from our conference to get through to get here, we’ve done that. Now, we get to have a challenge to play against two of the best centermen in the world. We’re ready for it.”

The Construction

If you had predicted five years ago that the Nashville Predators would be playing for the Stanley Cup in 2017 thanks to a deep, dominant blue line, it would have been a reasonable assumption. Except you might have imagined it would be Shea Weber and Ryan Suter headlining that effort.

But Suter bolted for a free-agent windfall from the Minnesota Wild in 2012. Weber was traded for Subban last summer in one of the most controversial moves in NHL history. Even Seth Jones, once a prized defensive prospect for the team, was sent to Columbus in exchange for Ryan Johansen.

Yet here are the Predators, still with the deepest blue line in the NHL.

“When I look at what’s taken place, it’s remarkable we were able to trade the three players that you just mentioned and still have arguably one of the best defenses in the National Hockey League,” said GM David Poile. “All that credit goes to Paul Fenton, Jeff Kealty, our amateur scouts, in terms of them providing us and me specifically with the tools to make those big trades, the three names you just mentioned. That’s a huge ‘wow’ that we were able to do that and still be competitive at the defensive position.”

Josi was selected in the second round of the NHL Draft in 2008, No. 38 overall. It was one of the deepest drafts for defensemen the League’s ever seen: Drew Doughty (No. 2), Alex Pietrangelo (No. 4), Tyler Myers (No. 12), John Carlson (No. 27) and some guy named Erik Karlsson (No. 15) went ahead of him. He played 406 games with Bern of the Swiss league prior to joining the NHL.

Ellis was drafted No. 11 overall in 2009, right ahead of Calvin de Haan. He had 141 points in 352 games for the OHL Windsor Spitfires.

Ekholm was taken No. 102 overall in the fourth round in 2009, after 309 games with Mora in Sweden.

Yannick Weber was a free-agent acquisition from the Vancouver Canucks, after three seasons there. He played 73 games in the regular season for the Preds. His partner, Irwin, was a smart free-agent pickup from the Boston Bruins last summer.

“I think they’ve been incredible. Probably the least two defensemen talked about based on the top four being who they are,” said coach Peter Laviolette. “But I think they’ve done an amazing job defensively. They’re a little bit different in style. Matty is a little bit bigger. I think he uses his body well. I think that Weby has the opportunity to jump the net offensively, see if he can’t put himself into the rush or the offense a little bit more.”

