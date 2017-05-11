Can Jason Botterill fix the Buffalo Sabres' culture?

New Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill said he couldn’t get to work right away on the team’s frayed culture.

In his introductory news conference, Botterill, who was hired Thursday from the Pittsburgh Penguins where he was the assistant general manager, indicated this will have to wait until September, just because players have all scattered for the summer.

“There is going to be a delayed process in creating that culture into the fall,” Botterill said. “I think it’s going to be important once you name a head coach for the coach to go out and interact with the players too – especially some of our core players in the leadership group sort of what the expectations are going to be come September.”

But Botterill, who won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins, believes he knows how to build the right type of attitude with a group and thinks once he truly gets to work he can start molding Buffalo into a competitive team.

Botterill joined the Penguins as their director of hockey administration in July 2007 after serving as a scout for the Dallas Stars in 2006-07. He was later promoted to assistant general manager in 2009 before becoming the associate general manager in 2014.

“The bottom line is we will be better, but at the same token I have a lot of respect for this league and there were some teams that didn’t make the playoffs this year that will be better next year and it will just be a more competitive environment in that regard,” Botterill said. “It’s the same thing with what a long-term goal needs to be. You can’t predict, in my mind, in three years or four years or five years, that’s when we’re going to be going for the Stanley Cup. In this league of injuries and different things that come up it’s just difficult to predict from that standpoint. I came from an environment in Pittsburgh, yes we’ve had success the last couple of years but for numerous years we didn’t achieve those results or we had injuries. To me the goal of the organization needs to be year-in, year-out competing at a high level and one of those years you break through.”

Botterill spent some time discussing the foundation in Buffalo and how he can further unlock potential from a team that missed the playoffs for the sixth straight year and saw conflict boil over after the season. The Sabres fired coach Dan Bylsma and Tim Murray shortly after it was reported young superstar Jack Eichel did not want to re-sign with Buffalo in his next deal if Bylsma stayed with the organization.

Eichel quickly slammed that report but was outspoken about wanting the culture around the team to improve.

In order to calm the tension within the Sabres, Botterill needs strong relationships with players, but he also needs to find the right type of coach. When asked about the coaching search, Botterill was mostly vague on the type of guy he wants behind the bench.

“I’m not going to put any limits on what the experience standpoint is at. I look forward to talking to a lot of people. I think there are some great candidates out there. I think the things I look at with so many young players in our organization – a developer and an educator is going to be very important. A communicator. In today’s world and today’s game they have to have that strong communication with the players,” Botterill said. “Finally, they need to have that presence in the locker room – making sure the players understand that the head coach is in control and certainly leading the charge.”

Botterill did note that he favored a system like the one used in Pittsburgh, which accentuates team speed.

“The type of team I would like to create here, and it will be in conjunction with the head coach we bring in, is a team that plays a high tempo,” Botterill said. “A lot of times when people think high tempo it’s dump and chase. No. It’s a high tempo, puck possession game.”

Botterill also brought up the importance of player development at the minor league level. According to Botterill, part of the Penguins’ success had to do with their foundation at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL.

“Development will be a big part of it,” he said. “It’s not just our young prospects or the players that we’ll select in June. It’s our young players at the NHL level, and continuing their development as players. I think one of the successes from the organization I’m coming from is their relationship between Wilkes-Barre and Pittsburgh. And we want to re-strengthen the relationship with Rochester and Buffalo because for us, developing an organization that’s going to be year-in, year-out successful in the NHL, you have to have that development and you have to have that in place.”

