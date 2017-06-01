Cameron Meredith injures thumb at practice

The Bears notoriously restrict offseason injury information, among other things prohibiting their local media from reporting on injuries they witness at practice. So the Bears aren’t going to be happy that this one got out.

Receiver Cameron Meredith injured his thumb on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The injury means he’ll miss the rest of the offseason program. However, he’s expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Meredith emerged last year as a real threat for the Chicago offense, with 66 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns. He’s one of the best options on a depth chart that has seen the offseason departure of Alshon Jeffery.