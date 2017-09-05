Cam Newton: 'Do I think Kaepernick is better than some of these starting QBs? Absolutely'

As we know, everyone – everyone – has an opinion on Colin Kaepernick. Some of them are actually based in reality.

In recent days, we’ve had several highly-skilled, successful NFL players – actual NFL players – weigh in on Kaepernick’s status as an unemployed former Super Bowl quarterback, and it turns out, they believe Kaepernick should be on a roster.

Last week, it was 2014 league MVP Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who declared in an ESPN The Magazine story that Kaepernick should be employed in the NFL, but “because of his protests, he’s not.”

Thanks for the support: In recent days, three elite NFL players have said Colin Kaepernick deserves to be on a roster. (AP) More

On Tuesday, Denver Broncos pass-rusher and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller was on SI Now and said in no uncertain terms that Kaepernick is better than many of the quarterbacks who currently have jobs.

“It’s not 64 quarterbacks that’s better than him, and I feel like in the National Football League, that’s what it’s about,” MIller said. “It’s about ‘can you play’ or ‘what can you do for me.’ There’s not 64 quarterbacks that’s better than Colin Kaepernick. That’s just cut and dry. It’s plain and simple.”

[Sign up for Fantasy Football before it’s too late! Draft now for free]

Here's what Cam Newton has to say about the fact that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster: pic.twitter.com/9iP1r33flq — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 5, 2017





Later Tuesday, Carolina Panthers quarterback and 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton was asked about Kaepernick. While wanting to keep his focus on the Panthers’ season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers, Newton took a deep breath before giving his answer.

“I really think it’s unfair; I think it’s unfair,” Newton said. “Not to take any storm or glory away from this game, we’re trying to find every way to be prepared for the 49ers come Sunday, but in my opinion, do I think Kaepernick is better than some of these starting quarterbacks in this league? Absolutely.

“Should he be on a roster, in my opinion? Absolutely; there’s no question about it. Is he good enough to be on a roster, is he good enough to be a starting quarterback? Absolutely. But our main focus is trying to beat the 49ers.”

And keep in mind, these players, unlike others in the NFL who will disparage Kaepernick without putting their name to their comments, said what was on their minds without asking for anonymity.