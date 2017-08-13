Cam Newton returns to throwing in team drills

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton took time off from throwing during team drills over the last couple of weeks as the team manages his reps after offseason shoulder surgery, but he stepped up his workload on Sunday.

Newton threw four passes during a red zone drill as the work on a shorter field limited the distance he would have to throw the ball. It was the first time he threw during any team period of practice since July 30, although he has thrown on the side and taken part in running plays during that span.

“Today was a good step. It was very positive,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said, via the team’s website. “A lot of good things happened. I’m really pleased with his progress.”

The Panthers are set to play the Titans on August 19 in their second preseason game. There’s been no word from the team on their plans for Newton for that game.