Cam Newton resumes throwing with a hype video, of course

Cam Newton is in the midst of recovery from rotator cuff surgery, and has just begun throwing again. And since Newton can’t make a sandwich without throwing together a hype video to pump up Panther Nation, we’ve now got a slickly produced video of Newton throwing … in the locker room.





Newton suffered a tear in his rotator cuff late in the season, and played the final games injured. He underwent surgery on March 30, and remains on target for a full recovery in time for training camp.

Because Newton is one of the league’s irreplaceable players, the guy on whom Carolina’s entire fortunes depend, a routine 45-throw warmup session received all the pomp and circumstance of a state dinner. The Panthers’ team website even noted the distance the throws traveled (from Luke Kuechly’s locker to Kawann Short’s, for those interested).

Newton indicated that he’s not at 100 percent, but that’s not reason for concern. “When I say it’s not 100 percent, I’m noting the range of motion part,” he said. “Like if you sleep with your legs hanging off your bed the whole night, you’re going to wake up and be super stiff. Or like sitting on your hands, or sitting in an awkward position and finally getting up and moving — that’s how I feel.”

Newton will continue to throw one-on-one with Carolina’s trainer, but is apparently on target to return to full, active status come training camp, which starts in late July in Spartanburg, S.C.

Cam Newton is on the way back. (Getty)

