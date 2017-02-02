California LT Aaron Cochran plans to transfer for final year

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) -- California starting left tackle Aaron Cochran will transfer for his final season of eligibility after graduating in May.

Cochran announced his decision Thursday to leave Cal after getting his bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies. Cochran has played in 28 games with 16 starts the past three seasons and helped the Golden Bears rank 10th in the nation in total offense last season.

Cochran did not say where he plans to transfer. He will be eligible to play next season.

New coach Justin Wilcox thanked Cochran for his contributions to the program and wished him luck.