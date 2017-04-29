Cahill 'buzzing' to have Costa back to his 'brilliant' best at Chelsea

Chelsea’s Gary Cahill was delighted to see Diego Costa put in a “brilliant” performance against Southampton as he returned to the goal trail.

The Spain international striker has been a talismanic figure for the Blues this season but headed into a midweek fixture at Stamford Bridge having gone five games without finding the target.

That barren run was ended in style, with a crucial brace taking him past the 50 mark for the club in Premier League competition while helping to keep Antoino Conte’s side clear of the chasing pack at the division’s summit.

“I was delighted for Diego, I thought his fourth goal was absolutely brilliant,” Cahill, who was also on the scoresheet in a 4-2 win, told the club’s official website.

“We have full confidence and belief in him as a squad of players. We know what he can produce, we were just waiting for him to deliver and he delivered. You’re not going to score in every game.

“Eden’s been chipping in with some important goals lately but Diego produced a great performance and I really felt the fourth goal was something special, it was a glimpse of what he’s been like for the majority of the season for us. I’m buzzing he scored and put in a performance like that.”

Cahill has been another important figure for Chelsea season, with the experienced England international revelling in his role as on-field leader after taking the captain’s armband in the absence of John Terry.

“I’ve enjoyed it, I’ve had it for a lot of this season and I’ve enjoyed the added bit of pressure on my shoulders,” he added.

“I tried to give it to John (Terry) when he came on but he’s a bit superstitious and I don’t think he wanted it. It’s given me another challenge and a bit more responsibility, but everything’s the same.”