C.J. McCollum roasted Chandler Parsons with the most fiery of tweets

The Trail Blazers dropped the Grizzlies on Friday night, 112-109, and then Portland guard C.J. McCollum put a finishing move on Memphis forward Chandler Parsons from the top rope of Twitter. Here goes …

The Blazers’ social media team, as it is wont to do, took a friendly jab at Parsons — a player Portland pursued in free agency — for his wildly errant 3-point attempt midway through the second quarter:

To be fair, the NBA 3-point line is really, really far away from the basket. pic.twitter.com/dHusI9cHcW — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 28, 2017





After the game, in which Parsons scored just eight points (albeit on 2-of-4 shooting from deep), the Grizzlies’ $94 million man fired a more accurate shot back at the Blazers — a barb that might’ve stung a little, since Portland remains on the outside looking in at a playoff picture that includes Memphis:

@trailblazers good luck in the lottery show this year✊???? — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 28, 2017





Then came McCollum with a flying elbow drop that landed so hard Parsons may never recover:

We hit the lottery by not signing you https://t.co/eSiBaNT061 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 28, 2017





Ouch. That’s gonna leave a mark. Parsons received a max contract offer from the Blazers in free agency, but he chose the same four-year mega-deal from Memphis instead. Lingering knee issues kept Parsons from playing in all but six of the Grizzlies’ first 30 games, and he’s averaging a disappointing 6.7 points per game on 36.5 percent shooting since returning to the Memphis lineup in late December.

Granted, Portland’s consolation prize for missing on Parsons in free agency was four years and $70 million worth of Evan Turner, whose healthy production of 9.4 points on 43 percent shooting hasn’t exactly been a winning ticket. Fittingly, it was Turner who tried to broker peace between the two sides:

These tweets are for the ages. I think both participants should shake hands after this. I'm just speechless. Unbelievable https://t.co/fQ1FWboLDY — Evan Turner (@thekidet) January 28, 2017





But the damage had already been done. Chandler Parsons was roasted in fire tweet by C.J. McCollum.

