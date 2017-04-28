BYU's Aytes, Beo to transfer, Guinn leaves program

PROVO, Utah (AP) -- The BYU basketball program is parting ways with Jamal Aytes, Steven Beo and Davin Guin. Coach Dave Rose said Friday Aytes and Beo will transfer while Guinn is leaving basketball to focus on law school.

Aytes will graduate in spring and be eligible to play as a graduate transfer next season. He averaged 2.1 points and 1.2 rebounds in 28 games as a junior.

Beo will have three years of eligibility remaining after sitting out next season. He averaged 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds as a freshman.

Guinn played in all 34 games and started one while averaging 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds.

The Cougars finished the 2016-17 season 22-12 and lost in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament.