Byron, Radulov lead Canadiens past Senators in shootout

Ottawa Senators left wing Ryan Dzingel (18) celebrates his goal with teammate Derick Brassard during second-period NHL hockey game action against the Montreal Canadiens in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, March 18, 2017. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) -- The Montreal Canadiens will take a brief moment to enjoy their shootout win at Ottawa. However, they know they need to be ready to face a hungry Senatars team again at home in less than 24 hours.

Paul Byron and Alexander Radulov scored in the tiebreaker to give the Canadiens a 4-3 victory Saturday night in the first half of the teams' home-and-home set. Montreal moved two points ahead of Ottawa atop the Atlantic Division.

''We worked hard, we earned that second point,'' the Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher said. ''We both want to climb in the standings, it's so tight. They're right behind us and these are two big games this weekend. It's a huge win for us.

''There's a little bit of hatred, a lot of respect and the compete level and the battle level between the two teams is high. ... It's the same thing every single time you play them, you better be prepared to work or you're not going to get the result you want.''

Andrew Shaw, Philip Danault and Gallagher scored in regulation for Montreal, and Carey Price finished with 28 saves.

Much has been made of the matchups this weekend, but Ottawa coach Guy Boucher did his best to downplay the hype.

''This is exciting, but that's not the NHL playoffs. It's an important game for points, just like tomorrow's going to be an important game and Boston's going to be an important game. It's not about first place, it's get in, wherever, against whoever and be ready. Right now it's such a tough fight.''

Derick Brassard, Ryan Dzingel and Erik Karlsson scored for the Senators as Craig Anderson, who had missed the past two games with a lower-body injury, made 29 saves. There had been some debate in the morning as to who would start in goal for the Senators as it was uncertain whether Anderson was fit to play.

''I felt I was healed enough to go out there and felt good enough to go play,'' Anderson said after the game.

Boucher said he has no issue playing Anderson again on Sunday as long as he feels good enough.

The Senators had a chance to win in overtime when Max Pacioretty took a penalty, but were unable to capitalize on the power play.

''When you're able to kill that penalty you gain some confidence going into the shootout,'' Montreal coach Claude Julien said. ''The guys were on a high, Carey gave us two big saves and I think you saw Radulov and Byron riding that high.''

Trailing 2-1 to start the third, the Canadiens scored twice within 31 seconds.

Danault tied the game as he was able to beat Anderson through the legs at the 6:15 mark - it was Montreal's first shot of the period despite having just come off a power play. Then, Gallagher gave the Canadiens the lead, beating Anderson over the shoulder from a sharp angle.

''(Gallagher's shot) got the top of my pad and went in,'' Anderson said. ''You could do that play over and over again and 99 times it won't go in. We'll look at it and have to learn from that and make sure we seal the net there on the edge.''

With just under five minutes remaining Karlsson tied the game with a shot from the point.

''(Karlsson) and our guys stepped up to the plate and bounced back for me,'' Anderson said.

Montreal opened the scoring at the two-minute mark of the second period after a defensive breakdown by Ottawa that allowed Danault to find Shaw all alone at the side of the net.

The Canadiens took advantage of the momentum and held the edge in play until the Senators tied things with a power-play goal with 7:24 to go in the period as Kyle Turris found Brassard streaking through the slot and was able to beat Price stick side.

Just over a minute later, Dzingel gave the Senators the lead as he battled for the puck at the side of the net and was able to squeeze it behind Price.

''We had a little sequence where we were dominated by the Senators, but we were able to regroup,'' said Julien. ''We came back in the third and scored twice to regain the lead. You expect these kinds of things in a game.''

NOTES: Ottawa D Mark Borowiecki was back in the lineup after missing the last four games with a lower-body injury. ... Senators RW Mark Stone remains sidelined with a lower-body injury, missing his fourth straight game. ... Montreal D Alexei Emelin, LW Andreas Martinsen and RW Michael McCarron were healthy scratches.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host Ottawa on Sunday night in the opener of a six-game homestand.

Senators: At Montreal on Sunday night to start a stretch of seven of eight on the road.