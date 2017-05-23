Bye bye, Brandon: Sheldon Richardson says Jets locker room better without Marshall

Veteran receiver Brandon Marshall, now with the New York Giants, has certainly figured out how to endear himself to reporters. In part by becoming a member of the media himself.

Teammates? Maybe not so much.

New York Jets defensive lineman/linebacker Sheldon Richardson was on the roster with Marshall for the 2015 and 2016 seasons, and on Tuesday as he spoke to reporters during the Jets’ offseason program he made it pretty clear that he’s not missing the receiver:

Sheldon Richardson and the "15 reasons" #Jets locker room is better/more comfortable this offseason. pic.twitter.com/FWWIV3VwvI — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) May 23, 2017





Richardson said the locker room is “a whole lot easier to get along with now,” and when pressed as to why he felt that way, Richardson initially jokes that the assembled media are “so thirsty.”

Then he quips, “let’s just say there are 15 reasons why,” a reference to Marshall’s jersey number for much of his career.

It wasn’t a secret that Marshall and Richardson were far from friends; while Richardson wasn’t the only Jets player who believed Marshall wasn’t sincere, he was the only one unafraid to call Marshall out on it.

After a Pro Bowl season his first year with the Jets, including an NFL-best 14 receiving touchdowns, drops and a rotation of quarterbacks contributed to a significant drop-off for Marshall last season. He asked the team for his release in March, and it was granted. He signed a two year, $12-million deal with the Giants days later.

