Buster Posey goes on seven-day DL after taking a fastball to the head

After getting drilled in the head with a 94-mph fastball on Monday, Buster Posey is hoping his stint on the disabled list — like everything with how the San Francisco Giants are approaching this injury — is just a precaution.

Speaking to the media a day after Taijuan Walker’s first inning pitch bounced of his helmet, Posey told San Francisco reporters that he “feels good overall”, but has some lingering symptoms consistent with concussions.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and join a league today]

That’s good news for the Giants and their fans. Still, Posey now heads to the seven-day disabled list as San Francisco takes an extra cautious approach.

It was easy to assume the worst after Posey went down and sat on the ground stunned for a few moments. His reaction to the wild pitch even had teammates worried.

“It’s almost an instinct to get up and shake it off,” starting pitcher Matt Moore told the San Francisco Chronicle. “But the way he was sitting there brought concern to me.”

Buster Posey will head to the seven-day disabled list after taking a fastball to the head. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) More

Posey made clear to the media that he didn’t feel Walker was aiming for him or was hit as a result of poor judgment. This one looked like a mistake and that’s exactly how Posey interpreted it.

That doesn’t mean the catcher doesn’t have his own theories on why a heater so easily found his head:

Posey changed walk-up music yesterday for first time in years. "I might need to change it (back)," he said. "I've thought about that." — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 11, 2017





If Posey wasn’t superstitious before this incident, he certainly will be now.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Blake Schuster is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Schustee