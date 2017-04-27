Burnley-Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has garnered a reputation for saving clubs that are on the brink of relegation, and he may have done it again in south London as his side faces Burnley on Saturday.

The Eagles (11-5-18) were in the bottom 3 when "Big Sam" took over on Dec. 23, and their recent surge has been something to behold. They have won six of their last nine Premier League matches, and despite a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, Palace are in 12th place on 38 points.

Crystal Palace struggled all night to deal with an in-form Spurs side as they conceded 68 percent of possession and managed only one attempt on frame. Still, they were certainly in the game late before a long-range strike from Christian Eriksen handed the points to second-placed Tottenham.

"I thought the performance in the first half was much better than (Sunday's 2-1 win over Liverpool), and we took the game to Tottenham whenever we possibly could which is not an easy task with the quality that they've got," Allardyce said after the midweek contest.

"The lack of recovery time for us from Sunday to tonight told in the end and that made us not able to challenge Tottenham as much as we did in the first half, and they got in the game a little bit more."

Burnley (10-6-18), meanwhile, are mired in a 1-4-7 stretch over all competitions and find themselves in 17th place on 36 points, just five clear of the drop zone. Last time out, the Clarets suffered a 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Turf Moor.

Despite his side's lack of form, manager Sean Dyche insists they are still on track to secure another top-flight season next term.

"It's my job, the team's job, the staff's job to see about the reality of what we're achieving this season, because we are achieving," Dyche said. "We have more points than we did ever in the Premier League and it's now about taking it all the way.

"It's now about everything we've learned over the season and delivering performances in these last four games. We, as a club, without a shadow of a doubt are in really good shape going into this last bunch of games. But we aren't naive enough to think it takes care of itself, because it doesn't. We have to go and step on and take care of what we need to."

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in 10 games - 4-6-0 - across all competitions against Burnley on home soil, keeping seven clean sheets in the process. Burnley are 0-4-13 on the road in the league this season.