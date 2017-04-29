Bundesliga wrap: Bayern Munich wins 27th German title in style

Make it five in-a-row and a record 27 titles for German powers Bayern Munich.

No other club has won more than Nurnberg’s nine titles, while Borussia Dortmund (8), Schalke (7), and Hamburg (6) are deep in the rear view mirror.

Wolfsburg 0-6 Bayern Munich

Bayern entered the day knowing a win would put the title out of reach for RB Leipzig, and David Alaba scored before the match was 20 minutes old to put the Bavarians on their way.

Robert Lewandowski added to the score line twice before half, passing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) atop the goal scoring chart with his 27th and 28th of the season.

Arjen Robben, Thomas Muller, and Joshua Kimmich contributed second half goals.

Here’s Lewandowski’s first.

Lewandowski's 40th goal of the season (all comps) brings Bayern closer to yet another #Bundesliga crown.





RB Leipzig 0-0 Ingolstadt

Despite a 15-6 advantage in shot attempts and three times as many passes completed, RB Leipzig cast aside its slim chances for a Bundesliga title. Still, a shot at second in their first season is far from a shame.

Elsewhere

Bayer Leverkusen 1-4 Schalke – Friday

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Koln

Werder Bremen 2-0 Hertha Berlin – Bartels, Kruse score

Mainz 1-2 Borussia Monchengladbach – Schulz scores winner

Darmstadt 3-0 Freiburg – 3rd-straight W for basement dwellers

Augsburg vs. Hamburg – 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Hoffenheim vs. Eintracht Frankfurt – 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Standings

