Bumgarner says dirt bike ride 'not the most responsible decision'

San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner says the dirt bike accident that landed him on the disabled list was "not the most responsible decision" he has made.

Bumgarner says he was riding rented bikes with family members during San Francisco's day off while in Colorado to play the Rockies last Thursday. He spun out during the ride and landed on his pitching shoulder.

"I wish I had some kind of cool story for you that it was some kind of crazy wreck, but it really wasn't anything spectacular, just super unfortunate. I was actually being pretty safe the whole time; it was just a freak deal. It happened right at the end. That's really it," he said.

Bumgarner suffered bruised ribs and sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder and will be re-evaluated next week.

Bumgarner is expected to miss 6-8 weeks of action.

This season, Bumgarner is 03 with a 3.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched. San Francisco gave Bumgarner only 1.75 runs on average in his four starts, Only four starting pitchers in the majors have had fewer run support.

The Giants are 710 and in last place in the NL West.

- Scooby Axson

This article was originally published on SI.com