Buffalo Sabres' GM search and reading between lines

Now that Terry and Kim Pegula are done firing another general manager, they have time to hire a new one.

They’re apparently close to hiring a new GM for the Buffalo Sabres, after shocking the hockey world when they turfed GM Tim Murray along with coach Dan Bylsma last month.

John Vogl of the Buffalo News has a list of presumed candidates, based on published reports on whom they’ve interviewed: Jason Botterill, assistant GM of the Pittsburgh Penguins; Craig Conroy, assistant GM of the Calgary Flames; Paul Fenton, assistant GM of the Nashville Predators; Tom Fitzgerald, assistant GM of the New Jersey Devils; Mike Futa, assistant GM of the Los Angeles Kings; Bill Guerin, assistant GM of Penguins; and Bill Zito, assistant GM of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

We’ll admit we were wrong on one notion about the Sabres: That the Pegulas would have the humility to hire a president of hockey operations like John Davidson with the Columbus Blue Jackets or Brendan Shanahan with the Toronto Maple Leafs. A veteran hand that oversaw everything in the organization, and someone with whom to pair an up-and-coming general manager like the ones mentioned here.

But it’s obvious, now, that when Terry Pegula lamented the fact that he wasn’t more involved in the hiring process when Murray was named GM, he’s not looking for another ego in the front office creating an additional layer between the owner and his team. So while is makes all the sense in the world, it may not be the inevitable setup. Maybe they have Pat LaFontaine P.T.S.D.

Based on Vogl’s list, we see some interesting connections and context:

1 – The Previous Candidates. Both Fenton and Futa were in the mix when the Sabres hired Murray from the Ottawa Senators. Pegula says he regrets not being more involved in that hiring process. Is it possible one of these two was his actual preference?

2 – Be The Penguins. Pegula says the key for the Sabres is “discipline, structure and communication within our organization.” With Botterill and Guerin, and also Fitzgerald, it’s fairly obvious at what franchise Pegula is cravenly casting an eye. (The fact that the Penguins gave their guys permission to interview is refreshing, considering how the Jim Rutherford hiring put a roadblock on their respective career paths.)

3 – Conroy? This the most fascinating name, considering that the Calgary Flames’ current GM Brad Treliving needs a new contract and Conroy is considered the heir to that throne. Is this an indication of management’s confidence that Treliving will be back? Why else let your rock star understudy interview for an opening?

One last thing on this search: According to Elliotte Friedman, Buffalo Bills and Sabres president Russ Brandon, basically a business and marketing guy, is leading the search with an assist from the NHL. “I think they are definitely helping or aiding or telling the Sabres ‘here are the people you should talk to,’” he said on NHL Network.

This isn’t out of the ordinary. Gary Bettman and the NHL have influenced a great number of hires for his owners, including playing matchmaker for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Steve Yzerman.

Assuming a contract-less Treliving doesn’t bum-rush the stage as a late entry, the guys I’d have in my final four for Pegula are Botterill, Conroy, Fenton and Guerin. But trying to figure out Terry Pegula’s managerial plans is like trying to predict the next bingo ball.

From our perspective, there are zero reasons why Jason Botterill, if available, shouldn’t run an NHL team. He’s got the experience and the results. And he’s a Sabres alumnus on top of that. Hire this man!

