Buffalo Bills trying to replicate Carolina’s success with McDermott and Beane

Hiring Sean McDermott as their head coach during the first part of the offseason, the Buffalo Bills made it clear that the philosophy was changing in Orchard Park. Winning was no longer going to be considered a luxury by members of the front office and have become an expectation, one that the team must meet for members of its coaching staff and roster to retain their jobs.

However, it now appears that while the Buffalo Bills are changing philosophies, they are also turning themselves into a new version of the Carolina Panthers. Brining in McDermott — who was the Panthers defensive coordinator — as their head coach, the Bills are now also lining up a move to make Carolina assistant general manager Brandon Beane their general manager.

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: Comparing the trade for Jay Cutler to the one made for Mitch Trubisky

This Week in NFL History: Taking a look at the moments that impacted the NFL from May 7th -May 13th

What’s Trending: Steelers are ready for Myles Garrett following his comments

2017 NFL Draft: Taking a look at the boldest moves of last week’s NFL Draft

2017 NFL Season: What records will the Patriots break in 2017 as they continue to rewrite history

Follow us on Twitter here

Now while such an attempt is not a bad idea considering the success that Carolina had before last season, copying another team’s strategy could be considered foolhardy. That said, the Bills look to be full steam ahead on this path. With the likely hiring of Beane that is soon to come and the visit with former Panthers safety Tre Boston, the Bills are trying to grab as much of the Carolina pie as they can.

Expected to have control over the roster following some initial confusion with the Pegula’s, should Beane take the job with the Bills, he and Sean McDermott are likely to build another Carolina Panthers type roster. The biggest question on my mind in this scenario is whether or not such a mission can actually be accomplished in a a decent amount of time?

BILLS NEWS: Is this the last season for Watkins in Buffalo

Part of the equation here will be on the success of Tyrod Taylor and Nathan Peterman. If either player can emerge this season as the true franchise quarterback for the Bills going forward, it will take a lot of the hassle out of the problems Buffalo may have. That said, if neither takes the reigns this season in a decent way, the Bills could have their whole process setback by a year.

In the end though, this whole plan will come down to whether or not the Bills can convince Brandon Beane to take the job as their general manager. If they do, expect the Bills to look like the current Carolina Panthers before too long. Depending on your view, that could be both a good or a bad thing.

READ MORE: Three reasons why Buffalo needs to sign Boston

The post Buffalo Bills trying to replicate Carolina’s success with McDermott and Beane appeared first on Cover32.