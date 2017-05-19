Buffalo Bills: Things we know this week

I am writing this ogling over a spectacular view out of our hotel window over Herbert Park in Dublin, Ireland. Giddy I am because I have wanted to visit here my entire adult life, in addition to not having any conversations with “Negative Stanley” in several weeks. Those two milestones would be plenty on an ordinary day. This is no ordinary day.

This would complete my “win, win, win” due to the delicious cold pint of Guinness slightly off to the right of my laptop being the third win to complete the trifecta. Realistically a trifecta is not needed here. The three wins could come in any order and I would still be quite content. Quite content indeed mate.

I could go on for hours about the castles we visited, the mountain region we explored, Temple Bar, Trinity College, The Guinness Tour, the pubs, Dart Train to fishing towns, hop on hop off bus, the tour bus, pint after pint, bangers and mash, corn beef and cabbage, Guinness stew, but I shall focus on the Bills. Did I mention pint after pint?

It was something special seeing Enya’s castle, Bono’s mansion, Sinead O’Connor’s dream house and the residence of one Mr. “THE EDGE”. Our tour guide informed us that Bono is still exploring the globe, not being home often, because he still hasn’t found what he’s looking for. I digress with my news boy cap on my dome.

We saw where parts of movies such as Brave heart, Leap Year and P.S I Love You were filmed. Amazing wilderness surrounding Dublin. I now see why Hollywood sets were not the main source of filming for these motion pictures.

BILLS NEWS: Buffalo should pursue free agent center Mangold

It is refreshing that I wear a blue Buffalo Bills’ T-shirt in Dublin with the quotes, ”I survived, Wide Right, Four In A Row, Toronto, Home Run throwback, 17 year playoff drought”, and not one person in Dublin says anything or gets the meaning behind the listed events. I knew American football was not what filled the huge stadiums in Ireland like U2, Gaelic Football, soccer or Rugby, but I guess I overestimated that the more intense sports fan here would get the humor behind the NFL themed shirt.

That could not have been any further from truth. Being from New York to them was being from the City and no other. The teams named Sabres and Bills were not even on most of their vocabulary radar joining the Queen City’s name itself. Buffalo, where the heck is that bloody Buffalo place?

Famous duet couples date back as far as recorded entertainment transpired and as recent as future press conferences held by the Buffalo Bills. They have made their general manager hire in the form of Brandon Beane, reuniting him with Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

As much as McDermott and Pegula preached that the organization was going to be a one voice business where everything comes through McDermott to keep professionalism and consistency to an all time high. Well that was when they had Doug Whaley chained up in his new office downstairs at Initech Corporation with his red stapler.

It appears the new and desired one voice approach will become a duet with both the general manager and head coach being voices of the franchise down at One Bills Drive. Whaley is gone and the all important one voice is no more? The irony.

AROUND COVER32

2017 NFL Free Agency: Taking a look at the best available players remaining in free agency

Remembering Chris Cornell: Reliving Soundgarden’s 2014 NFL Kickoff performance

What’s Trending: Bundchen’s comments raise more concerns about NFL’s growing concussion problem

NFL Past and Present: Comparing the current Miami offense to Dolphins’ offenses of seasons past

Around the NFL: Should the Seahawks sign Colin Kaepernick to backup Russell Wilson

Follow us on Twitter here

Things We Know About The Buffalo Bills This Week

Malik Boyd was Bean’s first choice unconditionally and once Arizona cleared the Bills to talk to him, we quickly found him named as the Director of Pro Personnel as Bean started assembling his staff. This is regarded as a very good hire around the league.

Marvin Allen and Brian Adams have signed up for national scout honors, totaling around 54 years of experience. Adams not to BE mistaken for the Canadian rock star, the Bills do not employee the Canadian rocks star Adams as they also do not have any controlling rights over Celine Dion, Corey Hart, Loverboy, Triumph or Kim Mitchell. This was all started because the Bills have a new scout named Brian Adams which I believe spells his name differently. Guinness, Jameson and Sheppard’s pie does not help me stay focused on one topic in case you have not noticed. That would not be my strong area to begin with. I will need an Irish coffee to stay on point. Who am I kidding? Punt.

Read More