Buffalo Bills: Things we know this week

It is my unyielding opinion that the new motion picture Wonder Woman that we eagerly previewed Thursday night, is an unrivaled product that DC Comics Hollywood has given us in many attempts and numerous years involved trying. Christian Bale was still sporting the mask tackling the likes of the Scarecrow, the Joker, Bane and every member of the mob if you searched back for the last great DC final product.
Marvel on the other hand spills the milk, forgets the meds on the nightstand, shatters a glass, gets off at the wrong exit and runs out of gas, meanwhile missing a flight not even realizing they left said passport on the dresser. After all of this chaos, Marvel has similar results as the previous flawlessly executed day being a well received successful movie if not a blockbuster.
Marvel just nails it with whatever is thrown their way. They would never be part of a typo saying Sammy Watkins was drafted in 2013 instead of 2014 like I did last week and my managing editor trusted me so it “went to print”. I apologize for the error and my managing editor… “Major Steven Rockwell Trevor” has gone back and fixed the DC Comic style error.
While Marvel was the popular high school quarterback with a plethora of gorgeous women, a shiny fast new car and expensive designer clothing, DC put out Man Of Steel, Batman V. Superman and Suicide Squad which were considered mediocre and full of errors.That said, they sure made money. They also had some very good things mixed in the mess.
Although not perfect, Wonder Woman was well put together. It was full of action, loaded with great special effects, had solid acting, quality directing, and the chemistry between characters scored very well. Let’s also not forget the star of the show, Israeli military veteran and actress Gal Gadot.
Wonder Woman was the story of the very beginnings of a superhero legend, being the finished product the movie Man of Steel failed to be. Somehow Man of Steel was always being compared to the Christopher Reeves Superman movies, which is like comparing Jack Nicholson as the Joker to Heath Ledger… or Adam West to a cartoon Batman… two totally different versions and visions of the character.
That said, I am sure Rex Ryan can have his Bills tattoo refurbished into some kind of Wonder Woman Tatoo if he finds a good artist.
The Bills in many ways were the Batman vs. Superman of Football teams the past two seasons. They had an intense quantity and high level of hype and build up. When it came down to it the Bills were better at talking up how they would become the number one defense in the league. Maybe the 2000 Ravens of 85 Bears? The playoffs were guaranteed in year one.
They had some really good games over the two years. They also had some really pathetic games. Then they had those games they were right there in it but small details or game day management and execution just had them come up ever so close, but at the end of the day…losers.
They were not 1-15 or 2-14, they were pretty much a .500 team. Batman vs. Superman had spectacular moments and memorable scenes. It was hyped up to being greatest action superhero movie of all time. It fell short of that in many areas. Maybe Zack Snyder’s team missed some key tackles or basic blocks. Maybe some of his directing was overly complicated for absolutely no reason.
The movie was a .500 football team. It was crowded and unorganized as was Suicide Squad. That is similar to being in huge games and not having enough players on the field. Players not knowing the calls, bumping into each other, messing up challenges.
Zack Snyder directed Man of Steel and Batman Vs Superman. So he had his full two years let’s call it that he just missed the playoffs. Zack Snyder did not direct Wonder Woman. He wrote the story and he produced the movie. So he impacted Wonder Woman as much as you could impact a movie.
Zack got the third year that Rex did not get. Zack nailed it with Wonder Woman. He did not sneak in at 9-7 with a wild card berth ending a long drought. He went 12-4 and won the division.
Zack will be back at the director’s role in Justice League. Could he be improving and step up and equal his excellent Wonder Woman product and improve on it and get that all star team to the Super Bowl? Can Justice League win the Super Bowl?
The Bills have put a lot of pieces in place with the new head coach, new coordinators and position coaches, new front office and amazing amount of turnover on the roster. They look more focused and the structure and discipline is on an entire new level.
That said, Sean McDermott has not coached a game yet as the head guy in this league. I really think he will be good and I hope he is great and stays for many years based on performance.
At this time I absolutely cannot say the 2017 Buffalo Bills will rise up to the level of Wonder Woman. I want them to and it could happen. However, I am not there yet to even consider predicting it. I hope Sean McDermott doesn’t need his Man of Steel type seasons to grow on because I am not sure Pegula has him around for his Wonder Woman if that is the case.
Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!
Things We Know About The Buffalo Bills This Week:
Last season as a member of the 49ers, the 26-year-old linebacker who visited the Bills in Orchard Park, Gerald Hodge, had a nice forced fumble, two interceptions, three sacks and 83 tackles in total. He traveled back to Buffalo Thursday and was awarded a one-year contract meaning he will be playing for the next hopefully big pay day.
Jonathan Dowling was the latest cut by the Bills to make room for the free agent cornerback signing Greg Mabin, not to be confused with first round bust Aaron Maybin. A two-year starter in Iowa, the 6’2, 200-pound undrafted free agent racked up 144 tackles, three interceptions, 19 pass breakups, a pair of forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He saw a lot of passes thrown his way playing in the secondary with Desmond King who was drafted in the fifth round by the… the… I can’t say it… ok… the LA Chargers.
NFL.com states ”When taking a stab at projecting the rushing leader, my thought process is to find a talented back in a solid offense who should see a high number of touches. McCoy checks all those boxes and has thrived in a brand new offense before: Shady led the league in rushing in 2013, his first year with Chip Kelly.”
“Wonder Twin Powers Activate… Form of a playoff spot… in the shape of a Buffalo!!”
