Buffalo Bills: Things we know this week

It is my unyielding opinion that the new motion picture Wonder Woman that we eagerly previewed Thursday night, is an unrivaled product that DC Comics Hollywood has given us in many attempts and numerous years involved trying. Christian Bale was still sporting the mask tackling the likes of the Scarecrow, the Joker, Bane and every member of the mob if you searched back for the last great DC final product.

Marvel on the other hand spills the milk, forgets the meds on the nightstand, shatters a glass, gets off at the wrong exit and runs out of gas, meanwhile missing a flight not even realizing they left said passport on the dresser. After all of this chaos, Marvel has similar results as the previous flawlessly executed day being a well received successful movie if not a blockbuster.

Marvel just nails it with whatever is thrown their way. They would never be part of a typo saying Sammy Watkins was drafted in 2013 instead of 2014 like I did last week and my managing editor trusted me so it “went to print”. I apologize for the error and my managing editor… “Major Steven Rockwell Trevor” has gone back and fixed the DC Comic style error.

While Marvel was the popular high school quarterback with a plethora of gorgeous women, a shiny fast new car and expensive designer clothing, DC put out Man Of Steel, Batman V. Superman and Suicide Squad which were considered mediocre and full of errors.That said, they sure made money. They also had some very good things mixed in the mess.

Although not perfect, Wonder Woman was well put together. It was full of action, loaded with great special effects, had solid acting, quality directing, and the chemistry between characters scored very well. Let’s also not forget the star of the show, Israeli military veteran and actress Gal Gadot.

Wonder Woman was the story of the very beginnings of a superhero legend, being the finished product the movie Man of Steel failed to be. Somehow Man of Steel was always being compared to the Christopher Reeves Superman movies, which is like comparing Jack Nicholson as the Joker to Heath Ledger… or Adam West to a cartoon Batman… two totally different versions and visions of the character.

That said, I am sure Rex Ryan can have his Bills tattoo refurbished into some kind of Wonder Woman Tatoo if he finds a good artist.

The Bills in many ways were the Batman vs. Superman of Football teams the past two seasons. They had an intense quantity and high level of hype and build up. When it came down to it the Bills were better at talking up how they would become the number one defense in the league. Maybe the 2000 Ravens of 85 Bears? The playoffs were guaranteed in year one.

They had some really good games over the two years. They also had some really pathetic games. Then they had those games they were right there in it but small details or game day management and execution just had them come up ever so close, but at the end of the day…losers.

They were not 1-15 or 2-14, they were pretty much a .500 team. Batman vs. Superman had spectacular moments and memorable scenes. It was hyped up to being greatest action superhero movie of all time. It fell short of that in many areas. Maybe Zack Snyder’s team missed some key tackles or basic blocks. Maybe some of his directing was overly complicated for absolutely no reason.

The movie was a .500 football team. It was crowded and unorganized as was Suicide Squad. That is similar to being in huge games and not having enough players on the field. Players not knowing the calls, bumping into each other, messing up challenges.

Zack Snyder directed Man of Steel and Batman Vs Superman. So he had his full two years let’s call it that he just missed the playoffs. Zack Snyder did not direct Wonder Woman. He wrote the story and he produced the movie. So he impacted Wonder Woman as much as you could impact a movie.

