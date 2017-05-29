Buffalo Bills: Things we know this week

In the old time films, novels or early television when the carnival, fair and circus event came to the small American town, no one wanted that fun to end as every member of the community was enjoying the endless summer nights. I will spare you of any further similarities to Richard Marx lyrics.
Additional references would then force me into telling the whimsical story of the guy who pulled up next to my sister’s car at a traffic light in Vegas in a Lamborghini with windows cascaded so my sister could clearly enjoy him singing loudly along to “Hold On To The Night” that was blasting on his stereo that probably cost more than her entire Honda. “Don’t mean nothing.“ Ok OK. My apologies. I digress….
Before Richard Marx interrupted as if listening to Casey Cassin’s top 40 countdown back in 1988, younger folks in those stories were all caught up playing ball toss to win a big stuffed animal, possibly a sunburned goldfish or a great poster to nail to the wall at home. The teens were aggressively flirting while square dancing alongside the mayor, a nurse and barber as some romantic drama took place in a private dance off in the distance under the moonlight between possibly the main couple of the story.
The entire point of this is no one wanted the carnival to leave town. They wanted that night, weekend or week to go on and on. I admit I did not want the Rex and the company carnival to leave town so soon. Those two Ryan clowns entertained me very much after all.
I really did not want to blow things up after two seasons that were basically .500 and rebuild through two win seasons. I was a Rex liker in that his personality was so different than the Bills normal no frills generic recycled coaches or poorly chosen and supported rookie head guys. Usually I am calling for a change, but that’s after three to four years of going backwards.
As you know once the deed was done and insiders revealed what was going on at One Bills drive I agreed with Pegulas decision. That being said, whether the newly assembled coaching team as well as the brand new shiny front office fail miserably or proceed to move forward becoming the next Bill Walsh dynamic world class executive and coach producing organization, they are certainly looking the part early on.
McDermott and Beane have made some impressive hires. They say the right thing, not for the media or fans, but because that is what they believe and you can take a look at whom they were surrounded by during their previous experiences. You see a difference in the way they carry themselves and how others around the sport talk about them.
Now “Negative Stanley “will tell you I get all optimistic every time a change is made. He will make sure you know I am drinking on the job, the kool aid that is. He always says that I am the biggest supporter ever year when the team is 0-0. I will take my sometimes deserved licks.
I gotta say though after watching and listening as this new executive office was assembled in front of our faces, I am so so very glad the circus is over, the carnival moved on and the clowns gone.
Now let’s do what we do best in our world class style, as only we do at Cover32. Please put your cell phones on airplane mode and finish with any noisy annoying candy wrappers, cough drops too and keep in mind no smoking is permitted including ecigarettes. Please put your hands together or bow your head and give a very lukewarm welcome, without a fuss or making a long introduction… Let’s’ Get Ready To Ruuuuuuuummmmmble!
Things we know this week about the Buffalo Bills:
The Bills announced last Tuesday that it wouldn’t pick up the fifth-year option on wide receiver Sammy Watkins’ rookie contract. I firmly believe it is the right call due to future salary cap concerns. Is he a bad player? Hell no. Is he a negative teammate? Nope… Not Sammy. Does he lack talent? The guy’s’ talent and upside is second to none. Does he lack effort? No way. Hard worker? I even have watched him in warm ups and practice and he is always giving it all.
You probably then ask why I would not jump to secure his future services with all of my strong positive feelings on him? The reason for the team’s reticence, of course, is the former Clemson star’s health issues. He’s been reasonably productive when in the lineup, though not returning value for the ridiculous amount Whaley and the Bills paid the Browns to move up four spots to get him with the Number four overall pick in the 2013 draft.
He has missed 11 of 32 games, eight of them in 2016 due to foot surgery. Watkins has also been hobbled by groin, hamstring and ankle problems. He has 153 catches with 17 touchdowns which is far from all pro or remotely approaching elite status. Had he played those other 11 games, Sammy would likely have over 200 receptions and about 24 touchdowns.
He, as with most drafted rookies, signed a four-year contract with the team holding the option for a fifth season. By Buffalo not picking up the option does not automatically put him on a plane out of town. If he shows that he can play smart, be durable, play through some discomfort due to being hurt and not seriously injured, I know the numbers will be there making him elite and then the Bills can work out a contract at that point of time or slap the franchise tag on him.
This is a win either way for Buffalo, except the win if he doesn’t stay because if he doesn’t play, it is only a win in the salary cap category. It will still be a loss due to the sure impact of the draft that was so very costly in the Queen City
A question answered with a question.
Why did Buffalo who needed to draft a quarterback, use the 163rd pick on a linebacker, who is known to be a special team talent? They then grabbed Peterman with pick No. 171 exposing him to seven additional teams, if they were really sold on him?
Answer: If Buffalo was so sold on Hall of Fame Quarterback Jim Kelly, why was he taken 14th, when they selected Notre Dame tight end Tony Hunter two picks earlier? Hunter lasted only four seasons in the NFL, a mere two with the Bills.
Any questions?
