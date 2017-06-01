Buffalo Bills set for another rebuilding year in 2017

Dec 24, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) runs the ball during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The following words are quite possibly the most hated and despised of all time by fans of the Buffalo Bills. They are words that have been uttered multiple times since the Bills last made the playoffs in 1999 and each use brings out the hatred and spite that Bills fans have long been forced to shoulder. Those words? Rebuilding year.

That is exactly what the 2017 season represents for the Buffalo Bills. While it is not like the top down rebuilds we have seen in year’s past where multiple players and staff have all departed, the signs are still there. A complete overhaul of the front office, a new coaching staff, and a onfield product that is likely to once again disappoint and anger all those in attendance at One Bills Drive and watching on TV.

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: WR, Brandon Marshall, makes good first impression on teammates and coaches

What’s Trending: Giants’ HC, Ben McAdoo, offers his opinion of the new overtime rules and roster changes

Looking Ahead: Taking a look at the potential impact of the Brady-to-Cooks connection

Player Spotlight: Can Jaguars’ CB, Jalen Ramsey, duplicate his 2016 success in 2017

NFL Rankings: Ranking the top-five quarterbacks in the history of the Houston Texans’ franchise

Follow us on Twitter here

While the organization may not acknowledge this fact, I will. Restructuring the contract of Tyrod Taylor was smart, but add into the fact that they can get out of his contract this season and you have the signs of no faith already showing. LeSean McCoy could win the rushing title, but his days in the league appear to be numbered due to age and reps over the years.

After that, we find the curious case of Sammy Watkins. The supposed star wide receiver in Buffalo, Watkins injury issues has led the Bills to decline his fifth-year option on his rookie contract. With Watkins now potentially having one-step out the door after this season, we find that the offense is all set for a rebuild mode in 2017.

BILLS NEWS: Brown expects to challenge for starting linebacker spot

Moving to the defense, we find even more of a mess. Preston Brown has been on the trade and cutting block since the hiring of Sean McDermott, the team needs to replace three starters in its secondary, and the defense as a whole has the look of being better on paper than actually as a unit on the field.

Heck, even the special teams could be getting a complete makeover in 2017 with two new starters in the kicking game. At this point, anything close to .500 this season would be miraculous to say the least. That said, McDermott and the Bills future looks to be coming together with a potential playoff berth only a few years away.

If the Bills play their cards right this season, they could be looking at a good turnover in the spring of 2018. Potentially landing some top talent next offseason, the Bills could even surprise and prove to be playoff ready in 2018. That said, any talk of playoffs and Bills for 2017 is foolhardy and best and should be taken with the grain of salt that it deserves.

READ MORE: Williams should end up as the Bills number two running back

The post Buffalo Bills set for another rebuilding year in 2017 appeared first on Cover32.