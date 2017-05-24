Buffalo Bills Most Important Players for 2017: #9 Zay Jones

Beginning a new series this week, we will begin to take a look at the players who impact will be the most important on the Buffalo Bills season. Continuing on to number nine, we will gradually progress our way to number one. For this series, we will take a look at the players who I feel will be important to any success the Bills have this season.

Following yesterday’s story on the tenth most important player, Tre’Davious White, today we will take a look at fellow rookie Zay Jones. Drafted in the second round by the Bills during the most recent NFL Draft, Jones is seen by many as a day one replacement for the now departed Robert Woods. If such an event takes place, it will put a lot of pressure on Jones to succeed this season.

Not picking up the option on Sammy Watkins rookie contract, this could be the last year he plays in Buffalo. Should the pressure prove to much or injury once again rears it’s ugly head, Jones will become the Robert Woods player from last season. A solid number two receiver who doesn’t have the skill to be a number one, Jones is someone that can at least help move the ball in intermediate and short yardage bursts.

This would be similar to Woods’ style of playing, especially with Watkins serving as the big play, deep threat player. Another factor in this scenario could be if Jones isn’t as good on day one as many believe. Should this happen, this role of ninth most important player will fall onto one of the Bills newest wide receiver signings.

That said, I firmly believe the receiving corps in Buffalo this season will be with Watkins as the number one and Zay Jones as the number two. If this scenario holds true, Jones will be a player that Tyrod Taylor looks towards in short and intermediate situations. Considering that Taylor will need this type of player to be successful, it will put even more importance on Jones role with the team.

While Zay Jones will not be personally responsible for the overall success of the Buffalo Bills offense in 2017, his own success or failure will hep tilt the scales in one direction or another this season.

