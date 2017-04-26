Buffalo Bills first round pick will show level of trust in Tyrod Taylor

Oct 2, 2016; Foxborough, MA, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) scrambles away from New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long (95) during the second half of the Buffalo Bills 16-0 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Restructuring the contract of quarterback Tyrod Taylor this offseason, the Buffalo Bills not only shortened the quarterback’s deal but also gave themselves a couple quick outs should Taylor not take the team to the next level like many within the organization hope he will. While the team would be smart to add a quarterback that can be developed behind Tyrod, the result of Buffalo’s first round selection will show their level of faith in their quarterback.

Having been linked with and named as the best landing spot for Mitch Trubisky, the Buffalo Bills have also worked out and met with fellow first round option Patrick Mahomes since the draft process really got underway. Given these two player’s draft stocks, the Bills would almost certainly have to use their first round pick on one of these two players.

While both Mahomes and Trubisky present talented options for the Buffalo Bills, their selection would likely signal to many outside and within the organization that the trust in Tyrod Taylor is low. In fact, selecting either Trubisky or Mahomes would lead many to assume that Buffalo will cut Tyrod after the first season of his restructured contract.

Given the tense relationship that already exists following last season, it would not be shocking if such a move by the Bills completely tore this relationship apart. While the Bills could land their quarterback of the future under this scenario, there are two reasons why I believe the Bills should not use their first round pick on a quarterback.

The first reason is that development options could be found later in the draft. While the likes of Trubisky and Mahomes may be more talent rich, I firmly believe someone like Nathan Peterman could be a solid backup and development option on the bench. Doing this would also allow the team to maintain it’s public faith in Tyrod Taylor as the selection of Peterman would be later in the draft.

The second reason for me is the depth of next year’s quarterback draft class. If the Buffalo Bills find out this season that Tyrod Taylor is not the franchise quarterback that the team hoped he was, then next year will present the team with a much better selection of quarterbacks that could have the ability to be day one starters.

