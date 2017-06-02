Buffalo Bills battle at wide receiver will show team’s lack of overall talent

The more things change, the more they stay the same. At least, that is what it feels like when talking about the Buffalo Bills. This offseason for example, feels like one from years past when the team was preparing for a rebuilding campaign as it attempts to end the playoff drought that has plagued both itself and it’s fans since the turn of the millennium.

Overall, this feeling will be evident more so than normal when we talk about the team’s receiving corps. Like last season, the receivers group looks to be both thin and lacking in the talent department. While this is a tough sell with so many receivers on the roster, it looks like it could once again be proven true with the team’s potential struggles.

Signalling back to last season, only two wide receivers look set to earn a roster spot. Last year at this time, it was Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods. This season, Watkins remains as the safe and lock at the number one receiver position while Zay Jones also looks to have a roster spot locked down as the team’s potential number two wide receiver going forward.

Behind these two players though, a whole lot of questions remain. Firstly, which, if any, of the players brought in this offseason can breakthrough during the preseason and training camp. The second big question will be if any of the team’s receivers from last season have the talent and skill needed to breakthrough and secure a spot at the number three receiver position.

Players like Philly Brown, Andre Holmes, Brandon Reilly, Zay Jones, and Daikiel Shorts all will need to impress during there first preseason with the team while Dez Lewis, Brandon Tate, Walter Powell, and Kolby Listenbee will need to prove that they have improved year-over-year in an effort to retain or even win a new roster spot with the Buffalo Bills.

Overall though, none of the above names pop when on paper. In fact, these players showcase a greater issue with the Buffalo Bills which is a lack of talent. While they may win roster spots this season and play at a solid level, those listed above are not players that will help take Buffalo to the next level. Until these players can be replaced by talented stars of the future, Buffalo’s immediate future looks to be bleak at best.

