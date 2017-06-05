Buffalo Bills appear desperate to sign wide receiver Jeremy Maclin

Despite having the worst season of his career in 2016 and recently being cut by the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver Jeremy Maclin looks to be a highly sought after free agent. One team that appears more interested than the rest and is willing to send in the calvary in order to help expedite the process of signing him. That team is of course, the Buffalo Bills.

Already recruiting Jeremy Maclin to the team, the Buffalo Bills look to be in the driver seat to land the wide receiver. A former teammate of Maclin’s, Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy openly went after Maclin, trying to convince him that he should come over and join the Buffalo Bills. However, McCoy was not the only offensive starter that has taken part in the process.

More recently, quarterback Tyrod Taylor joined McCoy in the recruitment of Maclin. Considering how weak the overall talent in the Buffalo Bills receiving corps is, Jeremy Maclin should be a good addition to this team if he can return to production levels from 2010-2015. That is of course a big if at this stage for a player that has suffered plenty of injuries throughout his career.

Missing the 2013 season after he tore his ACL, Maclin has also had plenty, less serious ailments during his career. That said, the injuries may not be the biggest concern at this stage. After all, Maclin recorded career lows in receptions, yards, yards per catch, receiving longs, and touchdowns. If this is the start of a trend, Maclin could just be deadweight on this Bills team.

Again though, Sammy Watkins is the only surefire starter at wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills. Without any true threat at the number two and three receiver positions, Buffalo could be handcuffed into another run first, run second, pray on third down teams once again. With Maclin likely to come on a one-year contract, his signing is worth the risk considering the current state of the Bills receiving corps.

Considering their situation, the Buffalo Bills have little to risk in signing Jeremy Maclin. If it doesn’t work out, no harm, no foul. However, if Maclin has a bounceback campaign, his performance could just be what the Bills offense needs to succeed.

