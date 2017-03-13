Buffalo Bills agree to sign defensive end Ryan Davis

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- The Buffalo Bills began restocking their defensive line depth by agreeing to sign Ryan Davis.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds, Davis has primarily played as a backup defensive end over five NFL seasons. He was an undrafted free agent out of Bethune-Cookman and played his first four NFL seasons with Jacksonville before spending last year in Dallas.

Overall, Davis has 11 sacks, an interception and three forced fumbles in 47 career games.

Buffalo is switching to a four-defensive linemen, three-linebacker system under new coach Sean McDermott, after operating a 3-4 scheme under former coach Rex Ryan.

The Bills also announced they held free-agent visits with offensive tackle Andre Smith, defensive end Jayrone Elliott and receiver Jeremy Butler.

