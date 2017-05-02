Buffalo Bills add eleven undrafted free agents to the roster

Despite the fact that many fans and experts only pay attention to players that are drafted, there are still plenty of gems to be found in the undrafted market. Signed after the NFL Draft as undrafted free agents, these players are still high in talent and skill but lack the two or three skills needed to contribute in their first year or two with the team.

With that said, plenty of players have gone undrafted then become starters and even star players at the NFL level. Given their low status on the totem pole though, it is rare for many to pay attention to these players before they breakout of their shells. For this crop of undrafted free agents, it will be interesting to see when and if this ever happens.

Adding eleven of these players to their roster in the last couple of days, the Buffalo Bills have both spent big and added plenty of talent from the undrafted market. Taking a look at these players, we will examine what their potential fit in Buffalo could be this season and what chance they have of potentially making the Bills Week 1 roster.

Keith Towbridge — Tight End — Louisville

Outside of Charles Clay, the Buffalo Bills tight end corps is both thin and weak. Adding two undrafted tight ends with the first being Keith Towbridge, the Bills look like they are desperate to add some talent to backup Clay at the position. The outcome of a battle between Towbridge, Jason Croom, and Nick O’Leary will likely determine who earns the roster spot.

Jason Croom — Tight End — Tennessee

The same as Towbridge in terms of how he will need to earn his roster spot, Jason Croom is someone that will also need to perform in the battle at tight end. Much like Towbridge as well, he could benefit from the fact that the position in Buffalo lacks overall talent.

Jordan Johnson — Running Back — Buffalo

Given the departure of Mike Gillislee to the Patriots this offseason, the Buffalo Bills are in need of a third running back to pair with LeSean McCoy and Jonathan Williams. However, given the additions that have taken place, Johnson will need to battle to earn his spot with the team. Should he win that battle though, he would seem like a lock for Week 1.

Daikiel Shorts — Wide Receiver — West Virginia

With the Buffalo Bills in need of some depth at wide receiver after last season, Daikiel Shorts will be in for a major battle if he wants to make the roster. Given Buffalo’s offseason additions to the position, I would put Shorts on the outside looking in as far as a roster spot goes but you never know.

Marcus Sayles — Cornerback — West Georgia

A small school player added by the Buffalo Bills, Marcus Sayles will have a chance to compete for a depth position at cornerback. Given the thin nature of the Bills cornerback situation, Sayles has a roster spot to lose at this moment in time but that could always change before training camp even opens.

Brandon Reilly — Wide Receiver — Nebraska

Much like Shorts, Reilly will have an uphill battle considering the players that have been added this offseason by the Buffalo Bills. That said, if Reilly puts in some good to great performances during the preseason, he may be able to sneak his way onto the roster as a depth addition.

Jeremy Tyler — Safety — West Virginia

Given the Buffalo Bills additions at the defensive back position, Jeremy Tyler will have a lot of players to fight to earn a roster spot. In the end, the deciding factor could come down to whether or not the Bills want a depth addition at cornerback in Sayles or a depth addition at safety.

Jeremy Salmon — Long Snapper — Maine

Bringing in someone who can compete for the long snapper’s job, Jeremy Salmon is unlikely to make the Bills roster. That said, I wouldn’t put it past him to make the practice squad as an emergency backup should the team be in sudden need of a long snapper.

Austin Rekhow — Punter — Idaho

Someone to compete against Colton Schmidt, Austin Rekhow’s chances with the Bills will come down to whether or not he can beat out Schmidt during the preseason. Thanks to the finicky nature of these battles, Rekhow’s chance of making the roster is currently a coin flip.

