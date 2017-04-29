Buffalo Bills: A

The rumor mill headed into draft weekend had Buffalo GM Doug Whaley likely to be fired in the coming days. Whoever ended up calling the shots (coach Sean McDermott ran point, no doubt) made things happen. The Bills traded down from 10 to 27 in Round 1, adding a third-rounder (No. 91) and a 2018 first-round pick. They took talented CB Tre’Davious White at 27, then used No. 91 as part of a trade up for WR Zay Jones. The former is an outstanding coverage corner-not to the level of Marshon Lattimore, who was available at 10, but starter-caliber. Jones essentially replaces Robert Woods, and he could be a good one. Day 3 picks of note beyond that: G/T Dion Dawkins, who will have a chance to win a job in camp; and QB Nathan Peterman, who slid into Round 5 but could be groomed as a possible Tyrod Taylor replacement down the line. McDermott will love LB Matt Milano (No. 163)-he’s a throwback-type linebacker. Click here for a complete list of the Bills’ picks.

This article was originally published on SI.com