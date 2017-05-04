Bucs RB Martin suffers minor cuts, bruises in car accident

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of their NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. Tampa Bay brought back running back Doug Martin with a five-year deal featuring $15 million guaranteed after he rushed for 1,402 yards and was an Associated Press All-Pro pick in 2015. Martin was slowed by hamstring problems and averaged just 2.9 yards per rush, the lowest in the NFL among ball carriers with at least 100 attempts. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers say running back Doug Martin suffered ''minor cuts and bruises'' when he was involved in a car accident near the team's training facility.

General manager Jason Licht said in a statement that the two-time Pro Bowl selection who was the NFL's second-leading rusher two years ago was evaluated by team medical staff before heading home Thursday.

''Doug was the unfortunate victim in an auto accident earlier today after leaving our team facility,'' Licht said, adding that while Martin's ''vehicle sustained a large amount of damage, we are pleased to report that he received only minor cuts and bruises.''

Martin, who's participating in the team's offseason conditioning program, rushed for 1,402 yards in 2015. He had 421 yards and three touchdowns a year ago, when he missed eight games because of injuries and a suspension that will extend into next season for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancers.

