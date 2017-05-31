Buccaneers sign defensive ends Tavaris Barnes, Sterling Bailey

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed defensive ends Tavaris Barnes and Sterling Bailey to their roster on Tuesday with several players sidelined with injuries during OTAs.

According to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, Robert Ayers, Noah Spence, Jacquies Smith and Ryan Russell all sat out practice with the Buccaneers on Tuesday. All four are expected to be ready for training camp.

In the meantime, Barnes and Bailey give the Buccaneers the bodies they need to practice with at this stage of the offseason.

Both Barnes and Bailey spent time with the Seattle Seahawks last season. However, neither player was a member of the active roster during the season. Bailey also spent a brief stint on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad last year.

Barnes is the only one to see time in regular season games, appearing in 12 games with the New Orleans Saints in 2015. He recorded five tackles during his time with the Saints.