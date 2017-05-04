Doug Martin involved in car crash, Tampa police say

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin was involved in a car crash that knocked him off the road on Thursday, according to Tampa Police. A report on the crash, which happened in the Parkland Estates section of Tampa, indicates that Martin received minor cuts and bruises.

Another driver ran a stop sign and collided with Martin’s black BMW in the middle of the intersection of Azeele Street and Habana Avenue at approximately 1:15 p.m. Martin’s vehicle was knocked from the road, colliding with an air conditioning unit outside of a nearby local business.

Tampa Police cited the other driver, Jake Balsay, for committing a stop-sign violation. The police report did not indicate any charges for Martin.

Martin sent out a tweet to indicate that he’s fine — and it appears that he was quite fortunate to make it out in decent shape, considering how much damage his car apparently incurred in the collision:

As you have read, I was in a little car accident. I am perfectly healthy, my carrrrr..not so much. pic.twitter.com/awUXJZZujn — Doug Martin (@DougMartin22) May 4, 2017





Buccaneers GM Jason Licht issued a statement on the news:

GM Jason Licht's statement on Doug Martin auto accident: pic.twitter.com/CcMobn0XjY — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) May 4, 2017





Martin is attempting to come back after a late-season stint in rehab and being suspended for the final game of the 2016 NFL season after violating the league’s drug policy. The suspension will continue for the first three games of the 2017 season, but the good news is that Martin has left rehab and has rejoined his Bucs teammates for workouts.

– – – – – – –

Eric Edholm is a writer for Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at edholm@yahoo-inc.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Eric_Edholm