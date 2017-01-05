Bryce Harper reminds Yankees prospect he can't have glorious hair

Even the most ardent Bryce Harper haters have to admit one thing: The Washington Nationals outfielder has a strong hair game. We’re not just talking about the hair on his head, either, though it is spectacular. Harper also makes sure his beard is immaculately groomed. Is there a more iconic hair/heard combo in the majors? We don’t think so.

Actually, we might want to change our answer above to read “not yet.” After Major League Baseball’s official Twitter account asked whether fans needed Harper’s hair and smile back in their lives, one minor-league player promised to top Harper’s current look.





The minor leaguer in question is New York Yankees outfield prospect Clint Frazier. The 22-year-old Frazier was acquired from the Cleveland Indians in the Andrew Miller trade, and ranked 21st on Baseball America’s midseason top-100 prospect update last July. He’s got a bright future ahead of him.

View photos Clint Frazier’s hair is great now, but it might not last. (Getty Images/Brace Hemmelgarn) More

Despite his boasts, Frazier’s bright future probably won’t include winning any “best hair in MLB” awards. As you may have noticed, Frazier plays for the Yankees, one of the few teams that enforce a strict hair and beard policy. That fact was not lost on Harper.

Wait for what? Your beard and hair will be gone real quick..????????‍♂️(sorry didn’t have a ginger) Gotta respect it! #CleanCut https://t.co/8ZdrWdieRw — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) January 5, 2017





Score one for Harper. It looks as though his luscious locks won’t be challenged any time soon. At least not by Frazier.

Frazier, however, may have won the exchange in the end. It’s no secret Harper rooted for the Yankees growing up, and there’s been speculation about him joining the club the instant he becomes a free-agent for years now. Knowing that, Frazier took the opportunity to do a little recruiting for New York.

@Bharper3407 @MLB hahahaha! it’s worth it to one day wear those pinstripes my man! #RoadTo28????⚾️ — Clint Frazier (@clintfrazier) January 5, 2017





Nice recovery. The phrase “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” doesn’t totally work here, but we get what Frazier was going for.

(BLS H/N: Cut 4)

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik