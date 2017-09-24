Bryce Harper ready to return to Nats, but first you gotta see his outfit

Bryce Harper helped answer two important questions about himself as Major League Baseball prepares to enter the final week of its season: When will he be back in the Washington Nationals lineup? And if he were a “Game of Thrones” character, which “Game of Thrones” character would he be?

We’ll start with the more important one: The Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes reported Sunday that Harper will rejoin the team Monday as it starts a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies, barring any last-minute changes. The Nats haven’t yet made the formal announcement, as Harper is considred “day-to-day” at this point.

Dusty wouldn't say for sure that Harper will be back tomorrow. "Were still trying to make up our minds." Usual Nats — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) September 24, 2017





Bryce Harper missed 40 games after a leg injury in August. (AP) More

This is less about this week as it is Harper being ready for October, since the Nats’ postseason successes weigh heavily on the production of their young slugger. Harper hit .326/.419/.614, with 29 home runs this season before a unlucky injury sidelined him in August.

He slipped on a wet base after a rain delay and suffered a “significant” bone bruise causing him to miss 40 games. The Nats, already the NL East champs, will be trying to win the first postseason series in their franchise history after a number of October disappointments. They’ll most likely face the Chicago Cubs in the NLDS.

As for the “Game of Thrones” question — well the Nats’ final roadtrip of the season helped reveal that. The team dressed in “Game of Thrones” garb for its journey to Philadelphia. While you might have guessed Harper to be one of the show’s biggest, strongest warriors, he actually dressed up as a direwolf — specifically Jon Snow’s direwolf, Ghost.

Oh, and Jayson Werth dressed up as Jon Snow, so get a load of this picture:





There’s Bryce Harper, just doing his part to Make Baseball Fun Again — one direwolf custom at a time.

