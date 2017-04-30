Brutal reality for Titans wide receivers

The 2017 NFL draft has brought hope to the Titans offense. As is often the case after a draft, there are glowing, raving, and wildly unreasonable predictions for the Titans passing game in 2017. Mike Mularkey has never coached “the fastest show on turf” and will never be confused for running an Air Coryell or West Coast offense. Rishard Matthews, Tajae Sharpe, Taywan Taylor, and Corey Davis will not have 1000 yard receiving seasons in 2017. The hope is wonderful, but it has to be kept at a reasonable level.

Here is a chart I shared last season. It lists the top three wide receivers in each of Mularkey’s offenses.

Mularkey's wide receivers up until 2015 More

In 2016, Matthews had 945 receiving yards, Sharpe had 522 yards, Kendall Wright had 416 yards, while tight end Delanie Walker had 800 yards.

Davis could have a very bright future in the NFL, but he probably won’t match Plaxico Burress’, Roddy White’s, or Eric Moulds’ best season in 2017. He’s going to be a rookie and there will be a learning curve. I would expect that his and Matthews’ roles will be similar to Matthews and Sharpe’s last season. Somewhere around midseason, I would guess that Davis will assume the top role that plays on every down. Initially, the Titans are likely to stick with the sure-handed Matthews. Davis does have a bright future but probably won’t “set the world on fire” as a rookie.

Wes Welker had two starts in 2006 while covering for a Marty Booker injury.

Please take a moment to look at the chart above. Ignoring the previous about Davis, feel free to pencil him in for any top wide receiver and pencil Matthews in for any second wide receiver.

Do you see the 364 yard average for the third wide receiver spot? The Titans did need depth at wide receiver, but absolutely nothing in that chart indicates that Taylor will make a big impact in 2017.

Why would the Titans general manager move up in the draft to select a player that won’t have much of an opportunity to succeed?

#Titans GM Jon Robinson on trading up for Taywan Taylor: “I kind of got bored.” #WKU https://t.co/C7dUwEmYZ3 — Jason Wolf (@JasonWolf) April 29, 2017





Soooo me calling the move a reach the other day was a bit of an understatement.

Adoree Jackson played some wide receiver in college. We’re all making assumptions he will play some wide receiver since coach Mularkey likes trick plays and he has breakaway talent. This will take some opportunities away from Taylor

Remember Tajae Sharpe? According to visitors of the Titans facility, his jersey is now on sale for 50% off. Why would an organization that had so much hope for him in 2016 make a decision to chop the price of his jersey?

Things got “real” amidst the wide receiver depth chart in a matter of 48 hours. Do your fantasy projections. Get excited for 2017. Please use the chart above as a reference for Mularkey’s history with wide receivers.

